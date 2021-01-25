ENG
RU

XRP Explorer Instrument Xrplorer to Power GateHub's Security Solution

News
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 13:08
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Xrplorer, an observing service for XRP Ledger transactions, has partnered with Gatehub digital wallet to ensure maximum privacy of users' keys
XRP Explorer Instrument Xrplorer to Power GateHub's Security Solution
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Xrplorer team is tasked with the development of analytical tools for XRP Ledger blockchain. Also, its transparency arm, Xrpforensics, tracks assets to prevent scams and abuse in XRPL. Today Xrplorer announced a new partnership to expand the adoption of its security instruments.

Xrplorer and Gatehub: partnership for security and privacy

Launched in 2015, Gatehub is a veteran XRP-focused digital assets wallet. Recently, it released Wallet Protect, an integral security instrument for crypto accounts. Today Xrplorer announced its support for a new product.

Xrplorer to assist in Gatehub's security solution release
Image via Twitter

According to the official post by the Xrplorer team shared via Coil blog platform, a partnership is inked between Xrplorer and GateHub within the framework of Wallet Protect solution progress.

The Wallet Protect solution will include a range of new capabilities such as back-up keys, fund recovery and insurance. At first, two insurance programs will be offered: of up to $10,000 and $100,000.

Also, Xrplorer tools will analyze transactions and prevent XRP holders from sending money to identified accounts involved in illicit activity.

Xrplorer prevented more than 2,000,000 XRP from money laundering

Xrplorer instuments proved themselves as effective tools to combat fraudulent activity on XRP Ledger. According to its team, 500,000 XRP tokens have been prevented from being sent to scams of all sorts during the last six months.

During the same period, Xrplorer terminated the process of money laundering with 2,000,000 XRP at stake.

As covered by U.Today previously, Xrplorer reported that almost 1,000,000 XRP were transferred to fake giveaways from Coinbase users in August.

Related Coinbase Customers Lose 940,000+ XRP to YouTube Scammers: XRPlorer Founder
Related
Coinbase Customers Lose 940,000+ XRP to YouTube Scammers: XRPlorer Founder

Also, they calculated that the average profit of one fake XRP giveaway is $60,000 per day.

#XRP
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Charles Hoskinson, IOHK CEO, Shares Date of Cardano's (ADA) Plutus Open-Source Release
News
01/19/2021 - 10:48

Charles Hoskinson, IOHK CEO, Shares Date of Cardano's (ADA) Plutus Open-Source Release

Vladislav Sopov
article image Here's What Drives Newbies into Bitcoin at These High Prices
News
01/20/2021 - 12:25

Here's What Drives Newbies into Bitcoin at These High Prices

Yuri Molchan
article image JPMorgan Names Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Good Fit for Your Portfolio
News
01/21/2021 - 17:05

JPMorgan Names Three Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Good Fit for Your Portfolio

Alex Dovbnya