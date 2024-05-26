Advertisement
    XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    With SEC's approval of spot Ethereum ETFs, attention shifts to possibility of XRP ETF in 2025, sparking debate within XRP community
    Sun, 26/05/2024 - 12:59
    XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions
    The recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs by the SEC has sparked discussions about the possibility of similar investment vehicles for other cryptocurrencies. Among the contenders, XRP stands out, with speculation arising regarding the potential launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund in the U.S. next year.

    However, opinions within the XRP community are divided on the matter. A recent poll conducted on a social network revealed that 66.1% of respondents believe there will be an XRP ETF in 2025, while 33.9% disagree.

    Some members of the community express enthusiasm for the prospect of an XRP ETF, anticipating increased institutional investment and broader adoption of the token. They argue that such a development could positively impact XRP's market dynamics.

    Conversely, skeptics, including prominent XRP enthusiast Bill Morgan, question the necessity of an ETF for XRP. They argue that the token's value should be driven by its utility and widespread adoption as a means of payment, rather than reliance on institutional investment.

    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Morgan's skepticism reflects a broader debate within the XRP community regarding the token's future trajectory. While some believe that an ETF could bolster XRP's position in the market, others argue that it contradicts the token's intended role as a global currency, which should be freely traded.

    As discussions continue, it remains uncertain whether an XRP ETF will materialize in 2025. The question remains: Would an ETF truly be beneficial for XRP, or does its value lie in a different trajectory altogether?

    #XRP #XRP ETF #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

