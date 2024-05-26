XRP ETF in 2025? Community Is Divided in Opinions

The recent approval of spot Ethereum ETFs by the SEC has sparked discussions about the possibility of similar investment vehicles for other cryptocurrencies. Among the contenders, XRP stands out, with speculation arising regarding the potential launch of an XRP exchange-traded fund in the U.S. next year.

However, opinions within the XRP community are divided on the matter. A recent poll conducted on a social network revealed that 66.1% of respondents believe there will be an XRP ETF in 2025, while 33.9% disagree.

Some members of the community express enthusiasm for the prospect of an XRP ETF, anticipating increased institutional investment and broader adoption of the token. They argue that such a development could positively impact XRP's market dynamics.

Why would XRP holders want that? — bill morgan (@Belisarius2020) May 25, 2024

Conversely, skeptics, including prominent XRP enthusiast Bill Morgan, question the necessity of an ETF for XRP. They argue that the token's value should be driven by its utility and widespread adoption as a means of payment, rather than reliance on institutional investment.

Morgan's skepticism reflects a broader debate within the XRP community regarding the token's future trajectory. While some believe that an ETF could bolster XRP's position in the market, others argue that it contradicts the token's intended role as a global currency, which should be freely traded.

As discussions continue, it remains uncertain whether an XRP ETF will materialize in 2025. The question remains: Would an ETF truly be beneficial for XRP, or does its value lie in a different trajectory altogether?