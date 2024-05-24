Advertisement
    Mysterious XRP Withdrawal Worth Millions Stuns World's Largest Exchange

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Unexplained XRP millions exit world's largest exchange amid price stability
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 13:06
    As revealed thanks to a report from Whale Alert, 19.21 million XRP, equivalent to a value of $10.01 million, have been withdrawn from the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, to an unknown address.

    Traditionally, withdrawals from exchanges are considered a bullish signal for a token. Large investors are believed to buy cryptocurrency on liquid platforms and then withdraw it for storage in their own wallets. Given the scale of the transfer, let's try to understand what is behind it.

    Diving deeper into the data, we can learn that the address "rDAE" listed by the exchange transferred millions of tokens to "rarG6" in one tranche. The second address is not new and was at one time, at the beginning of the year, activated also by withdrawal from Binance. It now holds 23.993 million XRP, equivalent to just over $12 million. 

    Reviewing the activity on this wallet, you can see that withdrawals from it are extremely frequent in various directions. This may indicate that the address belongs to the same Binance or some other centralized platform. 

    As the saying goes, if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and looks like a duck, it is most likely a duck. 

    ""
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As of today, the XRP price is trading at $0.528 per token, maintaining a consistent range between $0.48 and $0.56 since the beginning of April. This stability comes despite periodic bursts of trading activity. According to U.Today, these surges in activity have seen trading volumes increase by more than 60% yesterday, highlighting ongoing investor interest in the popular cryptocurrency.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

