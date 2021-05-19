XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano Collapse 50 Percent, Bitcoin Dominance Soars

Wed, 05/19/2021 - 13:19
Alex Dovbnya
"Black Wednesday" is the new "Black Thursday." 

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a massive meltdown that could rival the pandemic-driven crash that took place on March 13, 2020.  Plenty of top altcoins have erased more than half of their value in less than 24 hours. 

ADA and XRP have both plunged below the $1 level. Meanwhile, Dogecoin dipped to $0.21.      

Bitcoin has also tanked to just $30,066 on the Bitstamp exchange, its lowest level since early February, but the top cryptocurrency wasn't hit even remotely as hard as the top alts.        

The king's market share has spiked over 15 percent to a local peak of 46 percent even though the largest cryptocurrency is now down 51 percent from its Apr. 14 all-time high.     

Bears have trimmed the total crypto market cap to just $1.2 trillion earlier today. 

