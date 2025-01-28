Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP Breaks $3 Again, Is ATH Next Stop?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP reclaims $3 in epic reversal play
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 9:56
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Breaks $3 Again, Is ATH Next Stop?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has weathered its latest bearish storm, with Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins like XRP now above key resistance levels. At the time of writing, XRP has outgrown the combined crypto market. While the coin is up 11.79% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, the combined crypto market cap has rallied by just 4.55% within the same period. This outlook marks a major resurgence for XRP in its bid to reclaim its previous all-time high (ATH).

    Advertisement

    XRP survives biggest backlash

    The past week marked a testing phase for XRP, particularly its retail and institutional investors.

    Related
    Bollinger Bands Back XRP Against Bitcoin
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 15:50
    Bollinger Bands Back XRP Against Bitcoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Amid the prospects of a U.S. Strategic Digital Assets stockpile, Bitcoin maximalists sought to exclude XRP. However, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed the idea, with most altcoin communities doing the same.

    The fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) at the time triggered a massive sell-off that saw XRP trade as low as $2.726. While not the worst sell-off it has seen in the past month, community solidarity, according to experts, shows the extent of the project’s maturity.

    At writing time, the coin had jumped back above the crucial resistance level and was trading at $3.101. Returning to this level comes with new expectations for investors, with a likelihood of reclaiming its ATH of $3.841.

    Article image
    XRP 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Conditions right

    The ecosystem appears optimal for XRP, helping to chart its internal and external growth. Ripple Labs has continued developing new products like the RLUSD stablecoin, enhancing the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and tokenizing to create new use cases that benefit the coin.

    Related
    $11.18 Billion in XRP Trading Volume, Is Price Ready for Rebound?
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 14:25
    $11.18 Billion in XRP Trading Volume, Is Price Ready for Rebound?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Ultimately, there is a growing trend among asset managers to push for an XRP ETF. As reported earlier, Tuttle Capital has applied for a new 2X leverage XRP ETF with the U.S. SEC. 

    Other investment firms like CoinShares, Canary Capital and Grayscale Investments, all with the hope of securing approval for the product. Institutional investors will flood the market if this is achieved, setting XRP up for massive accumulation and potential price rallies.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 9:00
    Ripple CTO Reveals Bitter Truth About Modern Crypto Movement, But Here’s Catch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 8:43
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Breaks $3 Again, Is ATH Next Stop?
    Ripple CTO Reveals Bitter Truth About Modern Crypto Movement, But Here’s Catch
    Biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Falling Knife' in 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD