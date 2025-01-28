XRP Breaks $3 Again, Is ATH Next Stop?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has weathered its latest bearish storm, with Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins like XRP now above key resistance levels. At the time of writing, XRP has outgrown the combined crypto market. While the coin is up 11.79% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, the combined crypto market cap has rallied by just 4.55% within the same period. This outlook marks a major resurgence for XRP in its bid to reclaim its previous all-time high (ATH).

XRP survives biggest backlash

The past week marked a testing phase for XRP, particularly its retail and institutional investors.

Amid the prospects of a U.S. Strategic Digital Assets stockpile, Bitcoin maximalists sought to exclude XRP. However, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed the idea, with most altcoin communities doing the same.

The fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) at the time triggered a massive sell-off that saw XRP trade as low as $2.726. While not the worst sell-off it has seen in the past month, community solidarity, according to experts, shows the extent of the project’s maturity.

At writing time, the coin had jumped back above the crucial resistance level and was trading at $3.101. Returning to this level comes with new expectations for investors, with a likelihood of reclaiming its ATH of $3.841.

Conditions right

The ecosystem appears optimal for XRP, helping to chart its internal and external growth. Ripple Labs has continued developing new products like the RLUSD stablecoin, enhancing the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and tokenizing to create new use cases that benefit the coin.

Ultimately, there is a growing trend among asset managers to push for an XRP ETF. As reported earlier, Tuttle Capital has applied for a new 2X leverage XRP ETF with the U.S. SEC.

Other investment firms like CoinShares, Canary Capital and Grayscale Investments, all with the hope of securing approval for the product. Institutional investors will flood the market if this is achieved, setting XRP up for massive accumulation and potential price rallies.