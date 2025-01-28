Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is promoting the idea of a multi-token reserve
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 5:20
    A
    A
    A
    Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has publicly opposed the creation of a Bitcoin strategic reserve. 

    Advertisement

    The 53-year-old executive has opined that a digital asset reserve should be "representative of the industry," which is why he does not believe that it should include only one token. 

    He has suggested that the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency should be part of the reserve as well if it ends up being created. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve
    Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakdown Raises Questions, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Fundamental Support, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Isn't So Unrealistic
    There's Silver Lining to This Bitcoin Correction, According to Bitwise Exec
    Ripple Expands US Foothold with Key Licenses

    Garlinghouse has also reiterated that he personally owns multiple tokens, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

    Advertisement

    "I own XRP, BTC, and ETH among a handful of others – we live in a multichain world, and I’ve advocated for a level-playing field, instead of one token versus another," he said.

    Related
    Ripple Expands US Foothold with Key Licenses
    Mon, 01/27/2025 - 16:25
    Ripple Expands US Foothold with Key Licenses
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin advocates have been caught in an intense clash with XRP fans over the past week.  

    The long-simmering feud seemingly reached a boiling point when Ripple got accused of secretly lobbying against a Bitcoin reserve despite past attempts to feign unity. In fact, the company was described as the main obstacle to this initiative. 

    Garlinghouse has seemingly confirmed Ripple's lobbying efforts with his recent statement, arguing that maximalism is the "enemy" of crypto progress.

    Bitcoiners have not been swayed by Garlinghouse's denunciation of maximalism. 

    Pierre Rochard, VP of research at mining giant Riot Platforms, described Ripple as a "failed company" that is begging for a bailout. 

    Michael Goldstein, president of the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute, has accused Ripple of spending millions of dollars on "massive propaganda campaigns" to "destroy" Bitcoin.  

    Meanwhile, the odds of the US government creating a national Bitcoin reserve in 2025 currency stand at 55%. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jan 28, 2025 - 0:01
    Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakdown Raises Questions, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Fundamental Support, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Isn't So Unrealistic
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 20:43
    There's Silver Lining to This Bitcoin Correction, According to Bitwise Exec
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Creditcoin Launches $10M Ecosystem Investment Program to Accelerate Web3 Innovation
    Trust Wallet Introduces Listapie (LTP) on Trust Wallet Launchpool
    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Opposes Bitcoin Reserve
    Critical Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakdown Raises Questions, Dogecoin (DOGE) on Fundamental Support, Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Isn't So Unrealistic
    There's Silver Lining to This Bitcoin Correction, According to Bitwise Exec
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD