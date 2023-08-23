XRP Becomes Favorite Bet in South Korea, BTC, ETH Next

Wed, 08/23/2023 - 13:33
article image
Yuri Molchan
XRP surpasses Bitcoin and Ethereum by popularity among younger investors
XRP Becomes Favorite Bet in South Korea, BTC, ETH Next
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Chinese crypto blogger and journalist Colin Wu has tweeted that among investors of a certain age group, XRP is more popular than major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in South Korea.

He shared a link to a recently published report by South Korean top exchange Bithumb.

20 year olds like XRP better than BTC and ETH

According to the Bithumb report, South Korean investors in their 20s prefer XRP as the major asset in their portfolio. Therefore, XRP's share in it constitutes 20.7% compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum — 17.5% together. Overall, the proportion of XRP in the portfolios of those in their 20s was around 3.2% higher than that of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

People of this age group show a tendency toward "aggressive investment," in comparison to other age groups in South Korea. Overall, they prefer altcoins to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Data for this year was analyzed for the current Bithumb report.

Overall, according to the report, 82.5% of investors in their 20s, whose portfolios were analyzed, preferred altcoins with higher volatility than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Related
4.6 Trillion SHIB Moved Between Two New Wallets as SHIB Begins to Recover

Here's who values BTC and ETH over XRP, FLZ and DAR

The above-mentioned group differs from the age group of investors in their 30s; they prefer Bitcoin and Ethereum as assets into which to invest the biggest amount of their funds. The proportion of investment in BTC and ETH among people of this age group is 28.2%. For those in their 40s it is 21.7%, in their 50s 22.2%, and for those 60s and older 23.0%, the report states.

As for the proportion of investment in XRP, it was spread as follows: people in their 20s, 20.7%; 30s, 17.0%; 40s, 11.8%; 50s, 14.9% and 60s and older, 13.8%.

The next most popular altcoins after XRP for 20 year olds were Fellaz (FLZ), ranked 2,296th by market cap, 5.8%, and Mines of Dalarnia (DAR), ranked 449th by market cap, 3.0%.

These two coins were listed by Bithumb on March 31 and Jan. 27, respectively.

Cryptocurrency expert Kim Dong-hwan, chief of Wonderfame, believes the love of people in their 20s for XRP and smaller, lesser-known altcoins, has to do with the fact that they are inclined to aim at quick profits rather than long-term investments.

#XRP #Bitcoin #Ethereum
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Adoption Skyrockets as New Partnership Emerges
08/23/2023 - 14:05
XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Bitcoin Adoption Skyrockets as New Partnership Emerges
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Polkadot's Astar Network (ASTR) Prints Rare 12% Surge, Here's Reason
08/23/2023 - 13:47
Polkadot's Astar Network (ASTR) Prints Rare 12% Surge, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Ledger Smashes Big Milestone With 82 Millionth Ledger Reached
08/23/2023 - 13:20
XRP Ledger Smashes Big Milestone With 82 Millionth Ledger Reached
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide