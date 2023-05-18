Shiba Inu Rival Listed on Major South Korean Exchange

FLOKI, meme-inspired cryptocurrency competitor of Shiba Inu, has made its entrance onto South Korean digital asset market with recent listing on Bithumb

Bithumb, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea, recently listed FLOKI, a prominent competitor to meme-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

Bithumb, which facilitates a wide array of digital asset transactions, has an annual turnover of 1.01 trillion KRW and a user base exceeding three million. The exchange is part of South Korea's dynamic cryptocurrency landscape and is known for its stringent listing criteria, high trading volume and robust security measures.

FLOKI, meme-originated token, has managed to carve out a niche in the volatile crypto market by building a fanbase known as Floki Vikings.

The Bithumb listing of FLOKI is expected to enhance the token's accessibility to South Korean users and also provide a platform for its various projects.

As part of FLOKI's listing, Bithumb has initiated an airdrop event, running for five days. The event, which aims to distribute 735,000,000 FLOKI coins based on daily transaction contributions, commenced at 2:00 p.m. on May 18 and is slated to conclude at 11:59 p.m. on May 22. The distributed coins will be credited to the recipients by June 8.

The token is also being traded on several globally recognized exchanges. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, recently recorded a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $7,642,088 with the FLOKI/USDT pair, accounting for 25.44% of the token's total trading volume. FLOKI is also available on KuCoin and OKX.