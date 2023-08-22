Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Army With His Recent Tweet: 'XRP Fixes This'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chief technology officer at Ripple Labs and co-creator of XRP Ledger David Schwartz has stirred the crypto community with his recent tweet about the Ripple-affiliated XRP token.

Schwartz posted a video showing a car trying its best to get passed a big truck. It was a repost from another account with the comment made by the Ripple CTO, "XRP fixes this."

An inflow of comments from the XRP army followed, including major XRP-focused accounts, where users began to post laughing emojis, comparing the speed of an accelerating car to the potential XRP price.

The XRP army has demonstrated that despite the current drop in the token's price, they remain optimistic and bullish on XRP's future.

Whales secretly accumulate billions of XRP

Recently, Santiment on-chain data vendor reported that large XRP wallet owners continued to accumulate massive amounts of XRP. These 221 wallets, which previously held between 10 million and 1 billion XRP, now hold 16.13 billion XRP tokens in total. That amount of XRP is worth a staggering $8.1 billion.

This accumulation was a likely driver that pushed the XRP price up 6.5% over the weekend. However, since then, the price has again dropped by 5.4%, leaving XRP to trade at $0.51762, unable to push through the resistance level.