Ripple CTO Stuns XRP Army With His Recent Tweet: 'XRP Fixes This'

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 11:54
article image
Yuri Molchan
High-ranking Ripple executive posted provocative tweet about XRP, prompting heated humorous reaction from community
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Chief technology officer at Ripple Labs and co-creator of XRP Ledger David Schwartz has stirred the crypto community with his recent tweet about the Ripple-affiliated XRP token.

Schwartz posted a video showing a car trying its best to get passed a big truck. It was a repost from another account with the comment made by the Ripple CTO, "XRP fixes this."

An inflow of comments from the XRP army followed, including major XRP-focused accounts, where users began to post laughing emojis, comparing the speed of an accelerating car to the potential XRP price.

The XRP army has demonstrated that despite the current drop in the token's price, they remain optimistic and bullish on XRP's future.

