Back

XRP and XLM Have Highest Level of Wealth Inequality Among Top Cryptocurrencies: CoinMetrics Report

📰 News
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 16:47
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Alex Dovbnya

    XRP and XLM create a non-level playing field for its holders, according to a recent CoinMetrics study

Wealth inequality is a hot-button issue around the globe. With an extreme concentration of coins and tokens in the hands of omnipotent whales, crypto clearly fails to address this problem.  

According to Coin Metrics' latest 'State of the Network' issue, XRP and Stellar (XLM) have the highest disparity of wealth among some of the top blockchains. The later takes the cake when it comes to inequality with whales that hold at least 1/1K of the total supply controlling a whopping 95 percent of all tokens. 

Must Read
Brad Garlinghouse Compares Ripple to Amazon, Suggests That Central Banks Could Use XRP - READ MORE

Centralization concerns 

There is nothing shocking about XRP and XLM occupying the two top spots given that both of these cryptocurrencies are routinely criticized for being extremely centralized.

Ripple Labs fully controls nearly 60 percent of XRP's total supply. To put this into perspective, the company's former CEO Chris Larsen personally owns 5.19 billion XRP.   

XRP Supply

The same applies to the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) that holds more than 50 percent of all tokens and pocketed 98 percent of all inflation payouts on top of that. 

Must Read
Ripple CEO Gets Outraged by Mike Novogratz's Bearish Take on XRP - READ MORE

Bitcoin's increasing distribution 

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be the most egalitarian cryptocurrency in terms of supply distribution. The richest whales hold only 11 percent of all orange coins, a world of difference compared to the altcoins analyzed by CoinMetrics. Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) are at 46 percent and 40 percent respectively.   

The firm pointed out that the increasing level of distribution is a positive development for BTC since it underscores its growing adoption.

#Ripple News #Stellar News #Bitcoin News #Decentralization
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
Bitcoin Price Reaching $500,000 Is 'Possible,' Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee

Bitcoin Price Reaching $500,000 Is 'Possible,' Says Fundstrat's Tom Lee
Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross Detected. Time to Buy?

Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross Detected. Time to Buy?
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Criticized by Mati Greenspan and Tuur Demeester: Here's Why