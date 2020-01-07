BTC
Stellar Development Foundation Pockets 98 Percent of Newly Created XLM Tokens

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Controlling 80 percent of XLM's total supply allowed the SDF to collect 98 percent of all inflation payouts.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to a new report released by cryptocurrency analytics startup CoinMetrics, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization that develops the Stellar network, has accumulated a staggering 98 percent of all XLM tokens issued after the implementation of the inflation mechanism. 

The SDF shared 5.482 bln XLM (the total amount of all inflation payouts) with the other 23 participants, which included exchanges, pool addresses, and big holders.     

XLM
image by coinmetrics.substack.com

CoinMetrics explains that the SDF's designated itself as an inflation destination and constantly took part in the inflation process.    

Must Read
50 Mln XLM Moved From Stellar Development Foundation to Kraken, Community Expects a Dump - READ MORE

A failed experiment 

Inflation was implemented by Stellar in order to ensure the continuous growth of the project's ecosystem. The initial supply of 100 bln XLM will increase by exactly one percent every year. 

Any XLM account that gets at least 0.05 percent of the weekly vote can become the destination of inflation and get the number of lumens corresponding to the total number of votes. This measure backfired since unscrupulous actors were incentivized to create pools to pass the abovementioned threshold and earn all the rewards without actually contributing to the project ecosystem, which the founders of Stellar certainly didn't expect to achieve.              

Stellar eventually decided to abandon inflation in the 12th version of its protocol. 

Must Read
Stellar Staking Terminated By Binance as XLM Inflation Disabled - READ MORE

Can things get worse for XLM?

Pocketing 98 percent of all newly minted coins is not a good look for the SDF given that it already controls 80 percent of the total supply. Similarly to Ripple and XRP, Stellar's XLM faces a lot of criticism due to a high level of centralization. Notably, both of these projects were co-founded by Mt. Gox creator Jed McCaleb

As reported by U.Today, XLM turned out to be the worst-performing major cryptocurrency of 2019 with its price plunging by more than 66 percent. Burning half of the token's supply back in November allowed XLM to see short-term gains that quickly evaporated. 

Overall, XLM is currently down by 95 percent since reaching its all-time high of $0.89 on Jan. 4, 2018.  

#Stellar News #XLM

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

damien seymour on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:00

damien seymour Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:00 is that called centralization of decentralization, just asking is that called centralization of decentralization, just asking
Bitcoin Price Hitting $1 Mln Wouldn't Be Very Impressive, According to American Institute for Economic Research

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    You shouldn't be blinded by Bitcoin's monstrous gains in the 2010s, according to the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER)

Cover image via u.today
Contents

While the mainstream media can't get enough of Bitcoin's nine mln percent rally in the 2010s, the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER) has a different take. According to AIER's Joakim Book, the status of the best performing asset of the decade is "hardly revolutionary" since BTC will never see such gains again.

Must Read
One Bitcoin Will Not Let You Retire, Not Even in 20 Years: Crypto Experts - READ MORE

Bitcoin will not make you rich anymore 

Book claims that Bitcoin's stellar decade is not indicative of its future returns. Even if BTC reaches the pie-in-the-sky $1 mln mark, it would still represent a 12,600 percent price increase, which certainly doesn't sound as impressive as the percentages that are spammed in decade-end headlines. The analyst claims that another tech craze could easily outperform BTC during the 2020s.      

"That’s an An insane amount of wealth creation for those who manage to HODL it, but not at all out of reach for the Amazons or the Netflixs of the future and nothing like what bitcoin has done so far," Book wrote in his op-ed article.    

Of course, such gains are hardly realistic for Bitcoin since the coin that started it all doesn't have an infinitesimally low base anymore. Even John McAfee recently backpedaled on his one-million-dollar prediction that simply turned out to be an IQ test

Must Read
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Above Key Resistance Level, but Bulls Are Not Safe Yet - READ MORE

XRP is a brilliant technology 

Despite the op-ed article that throws cold water on the Lambo dreams of new Bitcoin holders, the AIER is not critical of crypto. 

As reported by U.Today, Jeffrey Tucker, the editorial director of the AIER, called XRP, the third biggest cryptocurrency, an important technology that was thriving off the failures of SWIFT

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Market

