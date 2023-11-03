XRP Achieves Impressive Breakthrough in Dubai, Arthur Hayes Unveils His BTC Plan, 4.4 Trillion SHIB Withdrawn from Major Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

XRP achieves major breakthrough in Dubai

According to Ripple's recent announcement on X platform, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has greenlit firms within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to integrate the XRP token into their virtual asset services. Following acceptance by the DFSA, XRP will now be included on the list of cryptos already approved under the DFSA's virtual asset framework, along with BTC, ETH and LTC. In addition to providing XRP with legal and regulatory clarity in the DIFC, this achievement allows institutions within the DIFC to enable faster and more efficient global value exchanges.

"Time to pump assets": Arthur Hayes unveils his Bitcoin (BTC) plan

In a recent X thread, BitMex cofounder and crypto expert Arthur Hayes shared his opinion on the Fed's actions. Even though this governmental institution announced its decision to keep its rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%, Hayes expressed his concerns about inflation, pointing out that all inflation measures are currently higher than the Fed's 2% target. "Guess it's time to pump financial assets," concluded the expert, hinting at crypto's opportunity for growth and emphasizing the potential of Bitcoin. In another thread, Hayes stated that while the Fed might be tightening its policies, the broader U.S. government is loosening its monetary stance, suggesting that Yield Curve Control (YCC) might push prices to previously unheard-of highs, possibly even $1 million, per Bitcoin.

4.4 trillion SHIB withdrawn from major exchange, here's surprising destination