‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Names ‘Tools’ for Gaining Financial Freedom

Famous Bitcoin investor, educational entrepreneur well-known for his classic book on financial literacy “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki has addressed his army of followers on the X social media platform to share with them the necessary “tools” that can help one gain financial freedom.

Four types of intelligence per Kiyosaki

Kiyosaki did not name Bitcoin, gold or silver this time, although he often does it in his X posts. This time he named four types of intelligence – mental, emotional, physical and spiritual, hinting that developing all of them or at least using just one in a clever way may help one become financially independent.

A lot of attention recently has been given to emotional intelligence (EI) in particular, sometimes it gets even more attention than metal and physical types of intelligence. EI implies an ability not only to manage your own emotions but also to understand emotions of people surrounding you. EI includes five elements: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills.

This mix may save one from “greatest crash in history”: Kiyosaki

The financial guru and non-fiction writer has recently also stressed the importance of not only Bitcoin, but a “mix” of BTC, gold and silver – the three safe haven assets that he believes to be “pillars” of financial freedom and wealth.

SHIP of FOOLS. Forever and ever financial experts have promoted the idea “Smart Investors invest in 60/40 60% bonds 40% stocks. In 2024 60/40 investor will be biggest losers. Before going down with the ship consider a shift to 75% Gold, Silver, Bitcoin 25% real estate/oil… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 29, 2023

In his earlier X post Kiyosaki smashed the popular in the past concept of 60/40 investing when 60% of an investor’s capital goes into bonds and 40% is put in stocks. In 2024, he claims, investors who follow this model, which he apparently believes to be outdated, will be “the biggest losers” and will go down with the “ship of fools” that is about to sink, according to him.

Kiyosaki’s solution here is “a shift to 75% gold, silver, bitcoin 25% real estate/oil stocks”, so he suggests his readers consider that. “This mix may allow you to survive the greatest crash in world history,” he added.

In early October, Kiyosaki also named Apple shares as an asset that is likely to soar in price soon too. Back then, shares of the iPhones and Macs producer were dropping in price with the CEO Tim Cook selling Apple shares that he held.

Most recent Bitcoin prediction from Kiyosaki

Recently, Kiyosaki also touched on the topic of his expectations towards Bitcoin price. He tweeted that he believes the next stop for Bitcoin to be $135,000. This is quite modest compared to his previous prediction of $500,000 per BTC by 2025 but is higher than the one that followed - $125,000 per Bitcoin unit.

At the time of this writing, the world’s leading cryptocurrency is exchanging hands at $34,468, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.