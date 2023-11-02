'Time to Pump Assets': Arthur Hayes Unveils His Bitcoin (BTC) Plan

Former BitMex CEO and prominent crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes unveiled his bold plan amid the recent decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain the Fed rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.
Hayes, known for his keen insights into the crypto market, took to social media to express his views on the Fed's actions and their implications on the world of crypto.
Under the banner of "Time to Pump Assets," Hayes declared his intentions to accelerate his rotation out of traditional Treasury bills and into cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins.
Despite the Fed's decision to pause rate hikes, Hayes highlighted his concerns about inflation, citing that every measure of inflation is currently above the Fed's target of 2%. In response, he urged followers to join him in boosting financial assets, specifically emphasizing the potential of Bitcoin.
"Don't get it twisted!"
The entrepreneur further emphasized his belief that the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to rate hikes provides an opportunity for significant growth in the crypto market. He pointed out that while the Fed might be tightening its policies, the broader U.S. government is, in fact, adopting a looser monetary stance, suggesting that Yield Curve Control (YCC) could drive the price to unprecedented levels, even reaching $1 million per BTC.
Additionally, Hayes anticipated a domino effect globally, as he predicted other central banks, including those in China, Europe and Japan, implementing massive stimulus measures in response to the Fed's decision.
With this perspective, the expert reinforced his conviction on the potential of cryptocurrencies and urged investors to capitalize on this favorable market environment.