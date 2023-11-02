Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

'Time to Pump Assets': Arthur Hayes Unveils His Bitcoin (BTC) Plan

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Former BitMex CEO Arthur Hayes endorses crypto amid Fed decision, hints at $1 million per Bitcoin surge
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 12:21
'Time to Pump Assets': Arthur Hayes Unveils His Bitcoin (BTC) Plan
Cover image via youtu.be

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Former BitMex CEO and prominent crypto entrepreneur Arthur Hayes unveiled his bold plan amid the recent decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain the Fed rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

Hayes, known for his keen insights into the crypto market, took to social media to express his views on the Fed's actions and their implications on the world of crypto.

Related
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Making Massive Transfers

Under the banner of "Time to Pump Assets," Hayes declared his intentions to accelerate his rotation out of traditional Treasury bills and into cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins.

Advertisement

Despite the Fed's decision to pause rate hikes, Hayes highlighted his concerns about inflation, citing that every measure of inflation is currently above the Fed's target of 2%. In response, he urged followers to join him in boosting financial assets, specifically emphasizing the potential of Bitcoin.

"Don't get it twisted!"

The entrepreneur further emphasized his belief that the Federal Reserve's cautious approach to rate hikes provides an opportunity for significant growth in the crypto market. He pointed out that while the Fed might be tightening its policies, the broader U.S. government is, in fact, adopting a looser monetary stance, suggesting that Yield Curve Control (YCC) could drive the price to unprecedented levels, even reaching $1 million per BTC.

Additionally, Hayes anticipated a domino effect globally, as he predicted other central banks, including those in China, Europe and Japan, implementing massive stimulus measures in response to the Fed's decision.

Related
Bitcoin Flirts with $36,000 as Rally Seems Unstoppable

With this perspective, the expert reinforced his conviction on the potential of cryptocurrencies and urged investors to capitalize on this favorable market environment.

#Arthur Hayes #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Holders' Final Airdrop Batch Now Available, Here's How to Claim It
2023/11/02 12:22
XRP Holders' Final Airdrop Batch Now Available, Here's How to Claim It
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Making Massive Transfers
2023/11/02 12:22
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Making Massive Transfers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple v. SEC: Chief Legal Officer Roasts SEC's Actions Under Gensler
2023/11/02 12:22
Ripple v. SEC: Chief Legal Officer Roasts SEC's Actions Under Gensler
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD