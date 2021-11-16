X Rush Releases A Casual Play-to-Earn game with XOX Native Token and NFTs

X Rush wants to take the burgeoning GameFi industry by storm

X Rush builds a DAO-governed, shooting-themed casual game, which provides cryptocurrency enthusiasts with the opportunity to monetize their gaming skills in a shooting and racing multiplayer game.

Introducing X Rush, a unique NFT Play-to-Earn game for casual players

Amid the formidable growth of the GameFi and NFT spheres, more and more products are striving to bring the two segments together in a holistic environment. Launched in early Q4, 2021, the X Rush offers its clients an unmatched “play-to-earn” experience in gaming and racing missions.

X Rush promotes itself as a casual play-to-earn game that allows users to earn real money for being involved in its ground-breaking virtual racing and shooting missions.

Fair and transparent monetization of user activity is guaranteed by high-liquidity native cryptocurrency token XOX (BEP-20 token standard), as well as by a clutch of NFT collections available for all players. Thus, both newbie players and professionals can benefit from their participation in X Rush campaigns and challenges.

As a user-friendly play-to-earn game, X Rush should be considered a gateway to the blockchain-based gaming segment for a large audience of enthusiasts with no regard for previous experience with digital assets.

The X Rush team includes top-tier professionals in the sphere of blockchain-based gaming, cryptocurrencies and business development. X Rush co-founder and CMO M. Berkan Sönmez, seasoned gaming and crypto expert with over five years of experience, is fascinated by the passion and skills of his team:

Every X Rush Team member is highly experienced in his/her own expertise. Many of them are former managers of Binance, TokenPocket Wallet and well-known gaming organizations, and we have been working together for quite a few years.

X Rush NFTs: X Cars and X Racers

Based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a trending EVM-compatible smart contracts environment, X Rush boasts two types of in-game NFTs, representing cars and racers (“X Cars” and “X Racers”). X Racer NFTs are tradable on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace of the global Web3 sector.

X Racer non-fungible tokens are hand-drawn by the illustrators behind iconic 2009 multiplayer online battle arena League of Legends (“League” or LoL).

X Racer tokens work not unlike Crypto Punks or Bored Apes. Every racer represents a customized character with an exclusive combination of headwear, glasses, accessories, outfits, races, genders and so on (21 characters in total).

The limited 10K X Racer NFTs are all associated with passive income programs and various categories of in-game rights, including minting new X Cars with their Binance Coins (BNB), earning 50 tokens per day and enjoying an auto-pilot mode in races.

X Cars are virtual cars belonging to six levels of performance with different life services and outlooks. The initial payment that the X Car mint is charged with is returned in the form of a token. The exact refund procedure depends on the car level.

X Cars on X Rush have a “service life” term between three and 152 days: once the term finishes, the tokens used to buy the car are returned to tokenholders. More expensive cars have longer “service life” terms.

XOX token for governance and utility

XOX tokens represent the governance instrument of X Rush and its utility coin. The net circulating supply of XOX is one billion tokens. Its initial price is set at 0.1 USDT.

Fifty-five percent of XOX tokens, 550,000,000 XOX, are allocated by the X Rush team to in-game rewards, while 10% will fuel a community-driven passive income initiative and PoS Community Mining.

XOX tokens can be used to purchase X Cars, or “blind box,” an NFT kit with in-game assets. Each blind box is worth 2,999 XOX.

XOX tokens can be used to obtain “car energy,” i.e., the opportunity for cars to compete multiple times per day. These assets also serve to initiate proposals on community governance referendums and to have a say in those referendums.

Last but not least, XOX tokens can be locked in “proof-of-stake mining.” The two programs are up and running as of Q4, 2021. A fixed deposit can be locked for either 90 days or 180 days in order to receive periodic rewards.

Also, by locking their fixed deposits of 19,999 tokens for seven days, GameFi enthusiasts receive “blind box” NFTs with X Cars.

X Rush GEM: ecosystem of value based on non-fungible tokens

The entire toolkit of instruments that allow X Rush enthusiasts to earn value, dubbed X Rush GEM, includes incentives associated with the native token and its play-to-earn design.

X Rush GEM’s “play-to-earn” stack of solutions includes special campaign rewards, weekly ranking rewards, daily gaming rewards, referral incentives and daily mission rewards. As such, every type of player can find a way to earn that is suitable for him/her.

Valuable rewards are assigned to campaign participants, activists in referral programs and the most successful players in daily missions.

Also, holding and trading XOX tokens represent another way to benefit from participating in the X Rush ecosystem. It can be easily deposited to exchanges and trading platforms, so traders can benefit from its price swings.

Within X Rush, tokens can be spent on exclusive NFT boxes and customization of in-game characters.

X Rush progress: Ahead of massive announcements

November and December of 2021 are going to mark a crucial phase in X Rush’s progress. In November, X Rush’s core public website will launch officially. Also, the X Rush gaming application will enter a public testing phase.

In December 2021, X Racer NFTs will be unveiled to digital collectibles enthusiasts. The X Rush gaming application will be released on the public mainnet.

The X Rush team will spend 2022 laser-focused on governance reforms and advancing the gaming experience. Specifically, in Q1, PoS mining architecture will go live together with a transparent ranking system. In Q2, 2022, governance in X Rush will migrate to decentralized autonomous organizations: the full power will be in the hands of tokenholders.

In Q3-Q4, 2021, X Rush v2 will be released with an extended toolkit and improved performance. A multiplayer mode will be activated for all X Rush enthusiasts.

As such, we have only two weeks left before the release of X Rush explorer and testnet. In order to stay tuned for all crucial updates, the X Rush team encourages supporters to track the X Rush.io portal.