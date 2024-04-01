Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Pivotal Quarter, Bull-Bear Action to Take Epic Ride

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) primed to rewrite Q2's bearish history
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 9:10
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu printed more than two-year growth in only the past quarter, a bullish trend born out of the eclectic surge of Bitcoin (BTC) to a new all-time high (ATH). Despite historic traction, the month of April and this second quarter, in general, hold a different, almost-bearish prospect, overall. Data from Cryptorank shows April comes with negative trends despite average gains for the month coming in at 8.93%.

    The Shiba Inu April trend comes with a massive 69.4% surge in 2021. April 2022 reversed the trend as the price slipped 22% overall. April 2023 also saw the SHIB price plunge by 6.41%, a trend that has started thus far with a current slump of 5.53% to $0.0000293.

    When zoomed out to view the performance of Shiba Inu on a quarterly basis, it becomes obvious that the second quarter (Q2) is the least performing for the digital currency overall. The second quarter of 2021 saw SHIB close at a massive 628.9%, growth that has proven to be a one-off event.

    Q2 of 2022 and 2023 saw reverse growth as the meme coin plunged 60.2% and 30.2%, respectively, per data from Cryptorank.

    SHIB bulls and bears to hash it out

    Despite historical trends, many indicators point to a potential difference in this new quarter. Shiba Inu as an ecosystem has evolved, with numerous growth catalysts that can rebalance the bull-bear fight.

    One of these catalysts is the burn rate, a trend that has remained consistent in helping to crunch the supply of the digital currency. Per the earlier report, a total of 15.6 billion SHIB was scored in March, with a burn rate that soared 2,330%.

    This burn rate is complemented by the growing embrace of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 scaling solution. Notably, Shibarium has continued to hit significant milestones that have ultimately contributed to the growth of the underlying Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

