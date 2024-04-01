Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Jump 2,330% with 15.6 Billion Coins Scorched in March

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    This key Shiba Inu metric has registered staggering monthly surge as SHIB supply has seen another big decline
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 7:56
    SHIB Burns Jump 2,330% with 15.6 Billion Coins Scorched in March
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu community and the developer team have tried their best to take another big step toward turning SHIB meme coin into a scarce asset. Data shared by the Shibburn cryptocurrency tracker shows that more than 10 billion SHIB coins were sent to a virtual furnace in the month of March.

    Burn rate soars 2,230%, with billions of SHIB destroyed

    The aforementioned data source has revealed that in March, the Shiba Inu supply took an impressive dent, with a total of 15,644,329,668 SHIB coins transferred to unspendable wallets.

    This is the equivalent of nearly half a million U.S. dollars - $454,154 at the time of writing this article. Overall, this has pushed the total monthly SHIB burn rate up by 2,330%, according to data provided by Shibburn. Nearly all of the above-mentioned billions of SHIB were transferred out of the circulating supply by the SHIB developer team.

    On March 9, they set fire to a whopping 13,610,153,841 SHIB, also burning substantial amounts of BONE and LEASH tokens. Earlier, between late November and February, the SHIB team destroyed almost 40 billion Shiba Inu. These burns were conducted using funds from Shibarium fees – a portion of the transaction charges paid by users in BONE were converted into Shiba Inu and transferred to unspendable wallets to be locked there forever.

    As for the daily indicator, the SHIB community has managed to dispose of merely 4,498,428 SHIB within the last 24 hours, seeing the burn rate plunge by 61.78%.

    Related
    Dogecoin Eyeing Key Level Ahead of Monthly Close

    Shibarium hits record low

    According to data provided by the Shibariumscan explorer, the Layer-2 solution built by the SHIB team atop the Ethereum chain has again hit a major low in terms of daily transactions on this network. On March 31, the total daily transfer level plunged to merely 3,690 after soaring to 172,290 a few days earlier and hitting 412,270 on March 25.

    A total of 2.34 million daily transfers was the biggest record seen recently – at the very beginning of March.

    Another major metric measuring transactions on this network, though, has demonstrated a cumulative rise – the total transaction count has surged to 413,154,847, adding roughly a million transfers over the past month. Overall, transaction activity has been low on Shibarium lately.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Half a Billion XRP Unlocked From Ripple Escrow
    2024/04/01 08:34
    Half a Billion XRP Unlocked From Ripple Escrow
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge
    2024/04/01 07:52
    Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close
    2024/04/01 07:52
    Bitcoin (BTC) Scores Historic Monthly Close
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Half a Billion XRP Unlocked From Ripple Escrow
    SHIB Burns Jump 2,330% with 15.6 Billion Coins Scorched in March
    Key Reason Behind Dogecoin's Massive Price Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD