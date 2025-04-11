What's New in Dogecoin? Major Release Hits DOGE Building Block

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has taken a significant step forward with the release of Libdogecoin version 0.1.4, a foundational C library designed to simplify the integration of Dogecoin into various applications.

The new release introduces several updates focused on cryptographic performance across a range of platforms. Since the 0.1.3 release in February 2024, the Dogecoin team said that significant work had been performed on Libdogecoin, including support for Dogebox, SPV PUP (a lightweight node service) and additional key management capabilities.

Faster, more secure, more compatibility. Libdogecoin 0.1.4 released today, like *now* now. U should buidl.https://t.co/AYtamJ38gu pic.twitter.com/eM00ou7syY — Dogecoin Developers (@dogecoin_devs) April 11, 2025

The 0.1.4 release consolidates everything in progress since then, including Intel and ARM performance improvements, REST API extensions for the SPV node, expanded secure enclave support and the addition of YubiKey hardware key storage.

In addition to these changes, version 0.1.4 introduces a new ChaCha20-based pseudorandom number generator.

Because performance is a top priority for Libdogecoin, the bench command-line tool has been added. This runs a series of performance tests to determine the speed of some cryptographic operations, including SHA256. The benchmark results can be used to compare different configurations and optimizations, assisting developers in determining the best alternatives for their specific use cases.

Libdogecoin 0.1.4 adds support for secure enclaves, allowing key-related operations like mnemonic generation and seed handling to occur in isolated settings.

Dogecoin news

21Shares, one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), has forged an exclusive partnership with the House of Doge to create the only Dogecoin ETP endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, which will be listed on the SIX Swiss exchange under the ticker DOGE. This collaboration is a significant step in bringing institutional-grade exposure to Dogecoin.

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETP is 100% physically backed, providing investors with the opportunity to obtain exposure to Dogecoin via traditional financial channels.

At press time, DOGE was up 1.28% in the last 24 hours to $0.157.