    Dogecoin ETP to Be Listed SIX Swiss Exchange

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 13:49
    The first Dogecoin Foundation-endorsed DOGE ETP is set to be launched in Europe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares has announced the creation of a Dogecoin ETP that will be listed on the Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange under the "DOGE" ticker later this month. 

    It is worth noting that this is the first ETP endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the popular meme coin.

    A Dogecoin ETF has a 64% chance of being approved as soon as this year in the U.S., according to Polymarket bettors. 

    There are multiple pending filings, including from such major issuers as Bitwise.  

    The original meme coin remains the eighth biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinGecko. 

