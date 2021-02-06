Whales Shift Whopping 330,000 ETH After Ethereum Hit New ATH of $1,756

Cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has detected several gargantuan transfers of Ethereum, while ETH reached a new all-time high, surging above $1,700 for the first time

Whale Alert crypto tracking service has spotted around a dozen lumps of ETH transferred by anonymous holders between wallets with unregistered owners and also from and too crypto exchanges.

The total amount equals slightly under 300,000 Ethers, which is 560,813,714 in USD.

Whales shift $560,813,714 in ETH

According to Whale Alert, almost a dozen transactions, both gargantuan and small ones, have been made over the past twenty hours, carrying a total of 330,000 ETH.

This happened while ETH hit a new all-time high of $1,756 around fifteen hours ago.

Ethereum hits a new all-time high, Bitcoin soars above $39,000

On Friday, February 05, the second largest cryptocurrency soared above the $17,700 level for the first time ever and reached an all-time high of $1,756.

One of the factors that was likely to drive this surge was the launch of ETH-based futures on CME, the exchange that provides services for financial institutions.

Bitcoin has also been showing an uptick. Earlier today, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, referred by many as “digital gold”, soared from the $37,837 mark above $38,000 and the on to the $39,548 level, where it is sitting at press-time.