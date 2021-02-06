Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Offers Choice – Is It DOGE or All Other Crypto Combined?

Elon Musk keeps pumping Dogecoin on Twitter, this time, offering a poll to choose between DOGE and “all other crypto combined” regarding the future currency of Earth

Chief executive of Tesla electric car producing giant and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to launch a poll to find out how cool the community believes DOGE to be.

Do you bet on DOGE or crypto overall?

Musk offers respondents to answer the question whether the future currency of Earth will be the meme coin DOGE or “all other crypto combined”.

The majority (72.5 percent) at the time of writing, have chosen DOGE, while for 27.5 percent it’s the second option.

Image via Twitter

Last time Musk posted a series of tweets dedicated to Dogecoin was Thursday this week, calling it the crypto for people, the coin printed a rise of over fifty percent, soaring to $0.059.

The effect of that pump did not last long, though – the coin started reversing soon and at press-time it is changing hands at $0.0485.

Has Musk given up on Bitcoin?

On January 29, the next day after the GME scandal, when these and some other trending stocks were banned from purchasing on Robinhood and a few other platforms, Elon Musk tagged Bitcoin in his Twitter bio.

Later on that day, on a podcast, he stated that Bitcoin is a good thing and admitted to becoming a Bitcoin supporter.

This pushed the flagship cryptocurrency up around twenty percent – from the $32,000 level to around $38,500.

As with the DOGE, this “Musk effect” did not last long and BTC rolled back to the $35,000 zone.

However, on Thursday, February 4, when Tesla CEO began tweeting about his favorite coin DOGE again, he removed Bitcoin from his Twitter bio.

On Friday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency broke above the $39,000 mark and at the time of writing this it is sitting at $39,387, according to the data from CoinMarketCap.