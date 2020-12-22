Whales Shift $1,060,198,944 in Bitcoin as BTC Is Back Above $23,000

Crypto tracker has noted several gargantuan Bitcoin lumps transferred over the past 20 hours; meanwhile Bitcoin is back above the $23,000 level

Popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert has detected over a billion USD worth of Bitcoin sent by anonymous users. However, a few major crypto exchanges also took part in the funds transfer.

Meanwhile, the market value of the flagship crypto has recovered above the $23,000 level.

45,640 Bitcoins wired by anon BTC users

According to the data from the popular crypto tracking service, eight crypto transactions took place, carrying a total of 45,640 Bitcoin.

These transfers were conducted between wallets with mostly unregistered owners. This chain of transfers conducted sums from 1,190 BTC (the smallest) to 7,000 BTC (the biggest). Between them, lumps of 5,000 BTC and 6,000 BTC were sent.

In two transfers, Bitstamp and OKEx exchanges were involved, as well as Xapo custodial crypto service.

Whales stir as Bitcoin breaks back above $23,000

Over the past 24 hours, the world's biggest cryptocurrency has been trading in a range dropping below $23,000 and surfacing back above it.

On Dec. 21, Bitcoin tanked from $23,958 below the $22,000 area, losing around $2,000.

During the price fall, a whopping $789 million worth of crypto was liquidated across several digital exchanges.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $23,495, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.