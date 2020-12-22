ENG
RU

Visa Will Allow Wirex Customers to Use Crypto with 61 Million Merchants

News
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 12:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading digital payments firm Wirex has been added to the European network of the Visa behemoth
Visa Will Allow Wirex Customers to Use Crypto with 61 Million Merchants
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

According to an exclusive press release shared with U.Today, London-based payments company Wirex, which also works with crypto, has been added by Visa to its European network as a principal member.

Now, Wirex can issue Visa cards itself, create more innovative products and gain extra licenses.

Wirex has already been cooperating with the Visa in a long-term partnership. Wirex boasts a customer base of more than 3 million in the APAC and EEA countries, where its clients can use a Wirex card that allows seamless spending of both fiat currencies and crypto.

Related Bitcoin and Ethereum Seem to Have SEC Pass Unlike XRP: Mike Novogratz
Related
Bitcoin and Ethereum Seem to Have SEC Pass Unlike XRP: Mike Novogratz

This year, compared to 2019, the company has seen a gargantuan 271 percent increase of crypto exchanges on its app.

Visa's head of cryptocurrency, Cuy Sheffield, stated that the giant is happy to work with Wirex. He added that, thanks to Visa's network, the firm's clients will be able to spend crypto at 61 million merchants.

The Wirex app also allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. Besides, as part of the Cryptoback scheme, every client who pays for their purchases with a Wirex card can get a reward of up to 1.5 percent of the purchase in Bitcoin.

#VISA#Cryptocurrency Payments
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Orion Terminal Deployed in Mainnet to Unite CEX and DEX Liquidity
News
12/16/2020 - 10:06

Orion Terminal Deployed in Mainnet to Unite CEX and DEX Liquidity

Vladislav Sopov
article image Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700
News
12/17/2020 - 16:04

Billionaire Mark Cuban Prefers Bananas Over Bitcoin Despite Rally to $23,700

Alex Dovbnya
article image Whales Shift Whopping $515 Million In Bitcoin in Past Ten Hours
News
12/19/2020 - 09:36

Whales Shift Whopping $515 Million In Bitcoin in Past Ten Hours

Yuri Molchan