Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by WhaleStats, the largest meme crypto token by market cap, DOGE, has seen its trading volume surge on the BSC (also widely known as BNB Chain). This has pushed the meme coin into the top 10 list of traders.

At the moment, DOGE is also on the top 10 list of most purchased coins among whales on the Binance Smart Chain. It holds ninth position there.

JUST IN: $DOGE @dogecoin is back on top 10 by trading volume among 100 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs 🐳



Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/0SYnjwi8I0



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 4000!)#DOGE #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/OE71oTdM1U — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) October 17, 2022

Data shared by WhaleStats shows that, at the moment, the largest 100 whales on BSC are holding a total of $5,424,273, which comprises roughly 90,545,110 DOGE.

Ads

In December this year, Dogecoin is going to celebrate its nine-year anniversary since its launch in 2013 by IT engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.