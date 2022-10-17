Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes

Mon, 10/17/2022 - 15:23
article image
Yuri Molchan
Dogecoin trading volume sharply increases as DOGE remains important part of whales' portfolios
As reported by WhaleStats, the largest meme crypto token by market cap, DOGE, has seen its trading volume surge on the BSC (also widely known as BNB Chain). This has pushed the meme coin into the top 10 list of traders.

At the moment, DOGE is also on the top 10 list of most purchased coins among whales on the Binance Smart Chain. It holds ninth position there.

Floki Inu Launches Petition to Get Binance to List FLOKI

Data shared by WhaleStats shows that, at the moment, the largest 100 whales on BSC are holding a total of $5,424,273, which comprises roughly 90,545,110 DOGE.

In December this year, Dogecoin is going to celebrate its nine-year anniversary since its launch in 2013 by IT engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

