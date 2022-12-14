Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show

BSC whales are focusing on Dogecoin as this asset reaches new highs in these two metrics

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to recent data shared by WhaleStats, its section that tracks wallets on the BNB Chain (also known as BSC), Dogecoin has begun attracting a lot of whales' attention over the past 24 hours.

These large wallet owners are now following DOGE, pushing it up by two metrics.

Dogecoin emerges in two top 10 lists

This prominent wallet tracker's data shows that Dogecoin has entered the top 10 list of crypto assets with the highest trading volume. It is now also on the list of coins most actively purchased by BSC whales.

Meme coin Floki Inu (FLOKI) is also on the top-traded list of coins by volume, according to a recent tweet by WhaleStats.

In the meantime, the 100 largest whales on BNB Chain are now holding $7,355,656 worth of the original canine crypto. This is equal to 80,637,304 DOGE.

Major TV host refers to DOGE as "con"

As reported by U.Today recently, CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer stated that he believes DOGE, XRP and SOL to be "cons," saying that he is tired of this kind of thing in the crypto space.

The prominent financial journalist stated that securities should be treated in the same way as crypto assets.

Dogecoin developer Michi Lumin then took to Twitter to correct Cramer. He stated that "cons" should have beneficiaries, and there is none for Dogecoin since it is not run by any company.