DOGE Core Developer Reacts to Jim Cramer's Remarks on Dogecoin

Fri, 12/09/2022 - 13:26
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin is eighth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market valuation
DOGE Core Developer Reacts to Jim Cramer's Remarks on Dogecoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A trail of reactions has followed CNBC's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer's criticism of cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, which he called a "con."

In the wake of this, Dogecoin Core developer Michi Lumin has taken to Twitter to correct the misinformation about Dogecoin.

In a thread of tweets, the Dogecoin developer posited that Jim Cramer was misinformed or willfully incorrect about Dogecoin.

According to Lumin, for something to qualify as a "scam" or a "con," it must have both a mark and a beneficiary. Dogecoin, by the rules of its code, cannot work as a scam or con because it lacks a beneficiary and is not "run" by a "company" or a body.

She continues by saying that Dogecoin never had "a developer premine" and that there is no magic button or special allotment of the cryptocurrency to developers.

Anyone can run a node on the Dogecoin network, which is "controlled" by the network of nodes through which it runs.

Dogecoin nodes operate using a decentralized consensus method to prevent malevolent actors from taking control of the network.

Related
ETH Researcher Discloses Important Dogecoin Data Hidden from Users: Details

The role of the Dogecoin Foundation, the nonprofit organization has the responsibility of supporting Dogecoin through development, advocacy and the roadmap and governance given for the future of Dogecoin.

As reported by U.Today, Alex Valaitis, founder of W3T, believes that Dogecoin remains among the most misunderstood cryptocurrencies in the space. He made these deductions from his latest research.

Dogecoin, now the eighth largest cryptocurrency in terms of market valuation, is the second largest POW blockchain after Bitcoin.

Nearly 5 billion new DOGE are mined each year, with a current circulating supply of 133 billion DOGE.

#Dogecoin News #Jim Cramer #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/09/2022 - 14:02
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why
12/09/2022 - 13:16
I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Scam Alert: Impersonators Use Privacy Token Midnight's Fake Site to Drain Wallets
12/09/2022 - 12:26
Cardano Scam Alert: Impersonators Use Privacy Token Midnight's Fake Site to Drain Wallets
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev