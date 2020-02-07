Back
Original article based on tweet

Warren Buffett Changes His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) – Is This Real?

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    It looks like Warren Buffett has changed his take on Bitcoin (BTC) and now avoids calling it ‘rat poison squared’

Warren Buffett Changes His Take on Bitcoin (BTC) – Is This Real?
Contents

During the overhyped meal with the Tron chief executive Justin Sun, which finally took place earlier this year, investment guru Warren Buffett did not say a single bad word about Bitcoin to the Tron CEO and his guests: eToro CEO Charlie Lee and other top reps from the blockchain sphere.

Warren Buffett changes his take

While talking to Justin Sun and the other top reps of the blockchain and crypto industries, Warren Buffett spoke his mind on several major issues.

On Bitcoin

The old school investment guru said that Bitcoin still has a long ways to go to fulfill the value of the blockchain. Therefore, he is certain that his grandson will inherit his fortune not in Bitcoin but in good-old US dollars.

On Blockchain

The DLT technology has great potential, reckons Buffett. A lot of the companies he has invested in, including JP Morgan, the banking giant, are studying blockchain and the opportunities it may offer. As per Justin Sun, the investment guru is curious to see how DLT will change the sphere of payments in the next decade.

Must Read
Tron (TRX) CEO Justin Sun Slams Ethereum (ETH) Founder Vitalik Buterin for Hiring Twitter Trolls - READ MORE

Investment guru speaks of Tesla

Being of a positive opinion of Elon Musk as an entrepreneur, Buffett thinks that Tesla shares are not the best asset to invest in at the moment – Tesla has too many competitors in the market who have a lot of cash and who will not go away, the investor believes.

#TRON News #Warren Buffett #Justin Sun

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.