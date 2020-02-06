Justin Sun Boasts New Milestones on Number of Tron (TRX) Accounts and Block Height Figures

The Tron (TRX) CEO has tweeted data about new milestones the Foundation has reached regarding the number of mainnet accounts and the height of Tron blocks

The chief executive of Tron, Justin Sun, has taken to Twitter to share with the community that Tron has reached a couple more milestones.

Number of Tron mainnet accounts soars

As per the new data from Tron, the overall amount of accounts on the mainnet is now more than 4.6 mln. Additionally, adds Sun, the Tron block height now totals 16,875,778. The amount of Tron nodes has come close to 1,000.

“The total number of accounts on #TRON mainnet exceeded 4.6 Million and block height has already reached 16,875,778 with 953 online nodes. #TRX $TRX”

Coronavirus changes Tron’s plans

Earlier, Justin Sun also tweeted that, due to the situation with the coronavirus getting worse, the Tron Foundation has postponed the deadline for the Sun Network Developer Challenger. Now, all of the participants have until March 15, instead of February 15, to submit their products.

All dApp developers, technophiles and companies working with blockchain are welcome to participate, exchange insights and present their products. Tron intends to spot talented dev teams that will be able to boost Tron’s ecosystem of dApps and the DLT sphere overall.