Walmart Eyes Metaverse with Sam's Club Trademark Application

Tue, 04/04/2023 - 15:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Walmart's foray into the metaverse could potentially reshape the retail landscape, offering a new way for consumers to interact with the brand and its products
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Walmart Apollo, a subsidiary of Walmart Inc., has filed a trademark application for "Sam's Club" in the United States, hinting at the retail behemoth's interest in entering the metaverse space.

Filed on March 30, the application outlines a wide range of entertainment services related to virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality experiences as well as virtual environments for user interaction and entertainment purposes.

The trademark filing encompasses the electronic transmission of virtual reality content and data, online virtual and augmented reality environments, and virtual goods in various categories such as electronics, appliances, home décor, sporting goods, and more.

Additionally, it includes physical fitness training and educational services in the fields of health and nutrition in virtual and augmented reality environments.

This move signals that Walmart may follow in the footsteps of other major companies that have already established a presence in the virtual world.

As reported by U.Today, Sam's Club also filed trademarks for services involving virtual currency, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs in February.  

#Walmart #Metaverse News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

