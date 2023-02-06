Sam's Club Goes Digital: Walmart Files Trademarks for NFTs and More

Mon, 02/06/2023 - 15:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Sam's Club, Walmart subsidiary, has taken major step into world of blockchain by filing trademarks for range of services, including virtual currency and financial services involving cryptocurrencies and NFTs
Sam's Club Goes Digital: Walmart Files Trademarks for NFTs and More
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Sam's Club, a subsidiary of Walmart, has made a significant departure from its traditional retail focus by filing trademarks for a range of blockchain-based services.

The trademarks, which were discovered by Michael Kondoudis and shared on Twitter, cover a virtual currency for online community use and financial services that involve cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens.

The retailer's interest in the digital assets market is reflected in the healthcare services that it seeks to offer in virtual and augmented reality environments.

The recent trademark applications filed by Sam's Club highlight the growing importance of non-fungible tokens and crypto in general in the retail industry.

Not just warehouse anymore?

Sam's Club is a membership-based warehouse club that boasts millions of members at roughly 600 locations across the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico and other countries.

The warehouse club was opened by none other than Sam Walton, the patriarch of the uber-rich Walton family, back in 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Its purpose was to make it easier for entrepreneurs to gain access to the products they needed.

Related
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Surges 102% in One Week, Here's Why

A few years ago, Sam's Club permanently closed some select stores in an effort to move to the e-commerce model and compete with archrival Amazon.

Walmart's NFT plans

This is not Walmart's first foray into NFTs. As reported by U.Today, the Bentonville-headquartered retail behemoth started getting metaverse-ready in early 2022 with a set of trademark applications related to crypto and NFTs.

However, it is not clear how far Walmart will actually go with its crypto plans.

#Walmart #Cryptocurrency Adoption #NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image “Big Short” Investor Argues Bitcoin (BTC) Has No Utility
02/06/2023 - 18:58
“Big Short” Investor Argues Bitcoin (BTC) Has No Utility
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
02/06/2023 - 17:17
Top Mizuho Analyst Slams Crypto as “Pet Rocks”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Where Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Going With Its 20% Price Spike? Three Main Targets
02/06/2023 - 17:00
Where Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Going With Its 20% Price Spike? Three Main Targets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan