Shiba Inu Price Jumps 11% as SHIB, BONE Secure New Listings

The price of dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a notable surge in the last 24 hours. Shiba Inu surged by as much as 11% before erasing some of its gains amid profit-taking on the overall cryptocurrency market.

The surge in the SHIB price comes on the heels of the announcement of new listings for both SHIB and BONE ShibaSwap (BONE), the Shiba Inu governance token, and also Shibarium's gas token.

LBank crypto exchange recently announced a new futures listing: BONE perpetual is now available on the platform with up to 50x leverage.

In another exciting announcement, Binance Futures is set to launch a USDC-margined 1000SHIB perpetual contract with up to 50x leverage. The move, the crypto exchange says, will expand the list of trading choices offered on the Binance Futures platform and enhance users’ trading experience.

Binance Futures will introduce the USDC-margined 1000SHIB Perpetual Contract on March 28 at 7:00 a.m. (UTC), offering up to 50x leverage. The underlying asset for the USDC-margined 1000SHIB perpetual contract is Shiba Inu (1000SHIB), while the settlement asset is USDC.

On March 25, Shiba Inu secured a new listing on Australian crypto exchange bitcoin.com.au, allowing users to buy SHIB on the platform.

The new listings would allow SHIB and BONE tokens to gain increased visibility and accessibility, paving the way for broader adoption and utility within the cryptocurrency space.

SHIB price action

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading up 1.94% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002989, having erased earlier intraday gains that pushed its price to highs of $0.00003187.

SHIB has marked its fourth consecutive day of gains since Friday, March 22. The daily RSI has crossed into the positive zone at 61, signaling an advantage for bulls.

On the upside, according to on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, Shiba Inu faces its next resistance in the range of $0.000034 and $0.000037, where 11.12 trillion SHIB were bought by 64,840 addresses at an average price of $0.000035.

In the case of declines, SHIB key price support lies between $0.000019 and $0.000025, where 77.29 trillion SHIB were bought by 177,860 addresses at an average price of $0.000023.