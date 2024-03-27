Advertisement
    Shiba Inu News: Massive 2 Trillion SHIB Exit From KuCoin Amid Legal Storm

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Criminal charges trigger $62 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) flight from KuCoin, but there's a catch
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 7:58
    In notable crypto market activity, it was revealed by Whale Alert that a substantial volume of Shiba Inu tokens, totaling two trillion SHIB, was transferred from the KuCoin exchange to an unknown wallet. This transfer, valued at over $62 million, occurred recently and has garnered attention within the meme-inspired cryptocurrency community.

    According to reports from Arkham Intelligence, an on-chain explorer, the recipient of this substantial amount of SHIB tokens appears to be KuCoin itself. Further analysis indicates that the exchange's address also held tokens worth approximately $390 million, with Shiba Inu being the biggest asset within this portfolio after a recent transfer occurred.

    What is important is that the timing of this transfer coincides with the news about legal challenges faced by KuCoin and its founders. Recent reports have outlined felony charges brought against the exchange and key individuals associated with it, citing violations related to the Bank Secrecy Act and unlicensed money transmission from DoJ and CFTC.

    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    Following these allegations, the exchange experienced a significant outflow of funds, estimated to be around $1.2 billion. However, it appears that the transfer of two trillion SHIB tokens was an internal operation conducted by the exchange itself, rather than a result of user-initiated actions.

    This development once again underscores the complexities surrounding regulatory compliance within the cryptocurrency industry. As authorities intensify efforts to enforce regulatory standards, the crypto community awaits further updates regarding recent legal proceedings and their potential impact on KuCoin, Shiba Inu and the market in general.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

