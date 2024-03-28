Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected SHIB Post, Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Replies; Ripple CTO Says It's 'Nearly Impossible' to Avoid Selling XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Vitalik Buterin makes unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) post

Yesterday, March 27, Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin mentioned Shiba Inu cryptocurrency in his recent X post. Buterin wrote that after donating a chunk of SHIB to charity, he was pleasantly surprised that the token's value not only didn't "drop 100x" in a few days but also "massively outperformed" his expectations. Thanks to this positive outcome, the receivers were able to cash out more than $10 million - $25 million, the sum Vitalik hoped they would get "at most." The post by the Ethereum cofounder gained considerable attention from the SHIB community, including the Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama himself; the lead replied to Buterin by sharing a GIF with a football player, saying, "That's how we do it. It's just the start" and using a hashtag #SHIBARMYSTRONG. Currently, the SHIB/USDT daily price chart is showing a significant uptrend. At press time, the meme coin is trading at $0.00003232, per CoinMarketCap.

Ripple CTO says it's "nearly impossible" to avoid selling XRP

In a recent X post , Ripple CTO David Schwartz stated that it is "nearly impossible" to avoid selling XRP even if one wants to hold it. Earlier this week, Schwartz also discussed the tax implications of receiving XRP from the company. As an example, CTO used getting a bonus of 1,000,000 XRP from Ripple - if he were given such an amount of XRP tokens, he would need to sell about half of it to pay the taxes related to it. Taking into account both federal (Fed) and California (CA) state taxes, his marginal tax rate for earned income is around 50%. Schwartz's recent comments were made in response to Dev Null Productions' announcement about its departure from the XRP ecosystem after making a substantial six-year contribution. The main reason behind the move was said to be the loss of faith in Ripple's leadership due to its decision to sell XRP at the expense of retail investors. They also criticize the XRPL Foundation for putting personal goals ahead of community interests.

Bitcoin (BTC) to test $80K before upcoming halving, says top analyst