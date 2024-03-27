Shytoshi Kusama Responds to Vitalik Buterin’s SHIB Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent post published on the X/Twitter platform, Ethereum cofounder and frontman Vitalik Buterin mentioned popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, which prompted a wave of comments coming from the SHIB community and crypto influencers.

The SHIB lead, the mysterious Shytoshi Kusama, quoted Vitalik’s tweet, posting a response to it as well.

Kusama pleased by Buterin's tweet

Vitalik Buterin shared his impression of the Shiba Inu meme coin when he disposed of the massive SHIB chunk. Most likely he was referring to 500 billion SHIB sent to him by the project’s pseudonymous founder Ryoshi in 2021 – half of the total one-quadrillion supply.

Buterin stated that he donated a lot of that SHIB stash for charity purposes, expecting that this meme coin would definitely plunge 100x within just a few days, hence, he had to act quickly. He wanted the receivers to have enough time to cash the SHIB out at at least $10 million - $25 million. But then he said something that pleased the Shiba Inu army enormously: “But of course SHIB massively outperformed by expectations.”

Shytoshi Kusama quoted Buterin's X/Twitter post, issuing a bullish comment in the form of a hashtag - #SHIBARMYSTRONG. This got the Shiba Inu community more than excited.

2 trillion SHIB abruptly exits top exchange

According to a recent report published by prominent cryptocurrency tracking bot Whale Alert, a staggering two trillion Shiba Inu coins evaluated at $62,232,000 were withdrawn from major KuCoin exchange.

This was not the only massive transaction in which crypto has left this trading platform over the past 24 hours. Overall, as covered by U.Today, the crypto trading venue has lost a whopping $500 million worth of crypto.

Withdrawals began one after another after the news spread around the crypto space about KuCoin and its two founders getting hit with criminal charges by the U.S. Department of Justice. They were charged with being “a haven for illicit money laundering” after violating the Bank Secrecy Act – a charge similar to that former Binance CEO CZ was slapped with.

This criminal activity supported by KuCoin on its virtual premises took place between 2020 and 2022. Besides, the platform also received several millions of USD from the sanctioned mixer Tornado Cash and did not make any effort to report any suspicious transfers.