Bitcoin (BTC) to Test $80K Before Upcoming Halving, Says Top Analyst

In the volatile sea of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) has been a beacon for investors and enthusiasts alike. Recently, renowned crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe ignited the crypto community with his latest tweet, predicting a significant uptick in Bitcoin's value as it prepares to test the $75-80K range before the impending halving event.

According to van de Poppe, Bitcoin is currently in a phase of consolidation, and he believes that it is nearing the peak of its current run. He expects that there could be another test of the all-time high (ATH), possibly reaching between $75,000 to $80,000 before the halving event, which would then be followed by a phase of correction.

Halving buzz

The upcoming Bitcoin halving , slated for 20 April 2024, has been a hot topic in the crypto world. Halving events, which occur approximately every four years or after 210,000 blocks are mined, drastically reduce the reward for mining new blocks by half. This process, encoded into Bitcoin's very fabric, aims to mimic the scarcity and deflationary aspects of precious metals like gold.

Originally set at 50 BTC, the reward has been halved several times and currently stands at 6.25 BTC. After the upcoming Bitcoin halving, this reward will further diminish to 3.125 BTC, effectively reducing the rate at which new coins are introduced into the system.

While the halving mechanism is designed to prevent inflation and prolong the mining life cycle, it also tends to spark significant price volatility and market anticipation. Historical patterns suggest that Bitcoin often experiences substantial price increases leading up to a halving, attributable to reduced supply and increased demand.

At present, Bitcoin trades at $70,114, marking a slight decrease of 1.15% over the past 24 hours. This comes alongside a notable dip in trading volume, down 23.66% to $34.06 billion, indicating a cautious market stance as investors and traders await the next move.