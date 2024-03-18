Advertisement
ViaBTC Launches Promo for BTC Miners: Two Trips to El Salvador up for Grabs

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Veteran mining pool ViaBTC kickstarts an unusual promo campaign: BTC miners can visit El Salvador for free or with 50% fee compensation for purchasing ViaBTC’s hashrate
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 13:31
Contents
As part of its hotly-anticipated pre-halving activities, ViaBTC, one of the oldest and most reputable BTC mining pools, offers two trips to El Salvador, the first nation-state that made the orange coin legal tender.

ViaBTC invites BTC miners to El Salvador: Promo is running

According to the official statement shared by its team, ViaBTC, a tier-1 proof-of-work mining pool, has organized lucky draws for all purchasers of the BTC mining hashrate. The promo is happening between March 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., and March 24, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. (UTC+8).

All users who continuously access the BTC hashrate to ViaBTC for more than five days during the event are eligible for participation in the promo. The deadline for hashrate data collection is 4:00 p.m. on March 24 (UTC+8). The hashrate data will be based on actual statistics from ViaBTC.

To join the unparalleled campaign, purchasers of BTC hashrate should sign in to their ViaBTC accounts through a dedicated page. As of press time, almost 6,000 Bitcoiners joined the initiative of ViaBTC.

The prize pool includes two trips to El Salvador, the first truly Bitcoin-friendly nation-state globally. A seven-day, six-night trip including round-trip airfare and accommodation (local transportation and meals are not covered) will be gifted to the two luckiest players.

Also, 10 other winners will be able to enjoy ViaBTC's services with a 50% fee deduction for 30 days running. 

ViaBTC representatives announced that If the winners are unable to participate in the trip due to a force majeure, the prize will be awarded in the form of a cash equivalent based on the airfare and hotel.

Organizers highlight that applicants should follow all the requirements of the event to be among its winners:

If applied users do not meet the eligibility requirements for the lucky draw, they will not be able to participate in the final draw.

The list of winners will be announced on the event page (mentioned above) on April 2, 2024 (UTC+8), and the instructions for claiming prizes will be sent to winners' ViaBTC account-bound email addresses.

ViaBTC organized massive campaign in anticipation of halving

As covered by U.Today previously, ViaBTC prepared a massive program to celebrate the fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving that is set to happen in April 2024. 

In the “Less is More” series of events, supporters of ViaBTC were invited to attend the ViaBTCHalving countdown launch with 1,200 USDT in bonuses. 

Within the framework of the ViaBTCHashrate initiative, users are able to share their Bitcoin (BTC) mining accomplishments with crypto fans from all over the world. For miners, a 2,000 USDT bonus is offered by ViaBTC.

El Salvador becomes iconic destination for BTC enthusiasts, here’s why

El Salvador looks like a perfect match for such an activity. In recent years, its president Nayib Bukele became the most vocal supporter of Bitcoin (BTC) as a store of value and medium of exchange despite adamant criticism by crypto skeptics.

For instance, BTC is a legal tender in El Salvador. Also, the national budget allocates the sum of its revenues to periodic purchases of digital gold.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

