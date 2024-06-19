Verum Coin Ecosystem Launches Verum Pay Solution Integrated With Native E-SIM and VPN Products

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Verum Coin, an ecosystem of cryptocurrency-centric products for retail usage, announces the launch of Verum Pay solution. It is designed to integrate VERUM digital asset as a payment tool into E-SIM, VPN and the company's other native products.

Per the official statement by its team, the Verum Coin ecosystem is expanding its product offering by launching a merchant system, Verum Pay, that integrates Verum Coin as a payment method within the Verum E-SIM and Verum VPN mobile applications.

The security of the network is ensured through robust mathematical principles, granting individuals greater control over their assets. With accelerated transaction confirmation times and enhanced storage efficiency, Verum Coin strives to redefine the landscape of peer-to-peer…

Additionally, this payment functionality has been extended to eight other eSIM applications, including World E-SIM, E SIM Africa, Balkan E-SIM, Canada E-SIM, Euro E-SIM, London E-SIM, Ukraine E-SIM and USA E-SIM.

This initiative marks a new phase in the company's development and the popularization of its native coin, dubbed VERUM. The company has also secured agreements to integrate this merchant system into other projects, promising further expansions and enhanced utility of Verum Coin in the near future.

For any cryptocurrency project, such a system is vital because it bridges the gap between traditional financial systems and new digital currencies. By providing a straightforward and secure way for users to pay with cryptocurrencies, these systems help increase the practical usability of digital coins, enhancing their appeal and driving wider adoption.

As of mid-June 2024, VERUM coin is traded on exchanges such as BitCoinPay Trade, Tokpie, Dex Trade, VinDAX, Toobit and others. Largely, VERUM is available in pairs with USDT, the largest stablecoin.

Novel opportunities for payments in crypto

In a comment shared with U.Today, representatives of Verum Coin shared their excitement about the opportunities the new release unlocks for users of Web3 apps powered by VERUM:

Verum Pay is an innovative cryptocurrency merchant solution within the Verum Ecosystem, enabling seamless payments using Verum Coin. Currently integrated with Verum E-SIM and Verum VPN, Verum Pay allows users to purchase eSIMs and subscriptions effortlessly with Verum Coin. Beyond these applications, Verum Pay offers limitless possibilities for online businesses and e-commerce projects. By integrating Verum Pay, any online platform can accept payments in Verum Coin, enhancing payment flexibility and catering to the growing demand for cryptocurrency transactions.

Besides native E-SIM and VPN solutions, the ecosystem features Verum Messenger, a messaging app with end-to-end encryption designed to provide secure and anonymous communication.

The launch of Verum Merchant, a platform designed to simplify the integration of Verum Coin into e-commerce, easing payment processes for online merchants, is also planned.