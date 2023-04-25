Venom L1 Blockchain Starts Its Public Testnet

Starting from today, developers, entrepreneurs and average users can experiment with the opportunities offered by Venom decentralized network. This is a major milestone on its way toward mainnet deployment and massive adoption.

Venom Blockchain public testnet up and running

According to the official announcement shared by Venom Foundation, the first-ever Abu Dhabi-headquartered and regulated blockchain entity, the testing network of its core blockchain is live in public testnet. Now, developers can deploy their applications to Venom while users can download wallets and start sending transactions.

Image by Venom Foundation

Also, developers can send their proposals to debug the blockchain's codebase and improve its performance. Users are now able to transfer their testnet coins both directly on-chain (through wallets) or through Venom-based applications.

In order to join the elite club of the first participants of open testing, users and developers need to take two simple steps. First, they need to download Venom Wallet on mobile phone (both iOS- and Android-based versions are available), or on the desktop as a Google Chrome plug-in. Then, testers can kickstart their Venom experience by claiming a free testnet assets allocation.

As covered by U.Today previously, Venom Blockchain, in Q1, 2023, launched one of the largest inclubation programs to bootstrap the progress and massive adoption of its solutions.

Progress in innovation and community building within the ecosystem are primary targets for the testnet campaign of Venom Blockchain, its team stressed.

Introducing first cohort of dApps for Venom testnet

Peter Knez, chair of the Venom Foundation Council, highlights the paramount importance of the testing campaign for the further developments of his entity:

We're excited to announce the launch of Venom's public testnet, a crucial step towards our upcoming mainnet launch. With our highly scalable and reliable asynchronous blockchain, we're confident that developers will be able to build innovative dApps, while users will be able to experience them firsthand.

Besides the blockchain itself, testers can experiment with its first series of applications of various types. First of all, they can try on-chain storage instrument Venom Wallet, explorer Venom Scan, liquidity module VenomPools, cross-border transfer tool Venom Bridge, staking instrument Venom Stake, as well as Web3.World, WeUp, NFT Mint and Oasis.Gallery apps for NFT- and metaverse-centric use cases.

In its testing environment, Venom Blockchain is available with its "real-world" specifications: in the form of an asynchronous blockchain with ultra-fast speed (up to 100,000 transactions per second), and a dynamic sharding feature that ensures scalability and network reliability.