Thu, 08/12/2021 - 14:51
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Join U.Today on Gwei News
U.Today News and Articles Are Now on Gwei News
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
You can now enjoy U.Today materials about cryptocurrencies on Gwei News! Read news articles and track the prices of cryptocurrencies in one place.

Nasdaq-Listed Tech Company Powerbridge Is Entering Crypto Mining Market

Gwei News collects more than 20 sources of news, including U.Today! On the app, you will be able to save articles to read later.

Gwei News
Source: Gwei News App

Gwei News app contains more than 8,000 coins to tracks and personal watchlists. In addition to news, coin tracker and many other features, you will be able to see current gas prices in order to choose the best time to make your Ethereum transaction.

Gwei App Exchanges
Source: Gwei News App

There are two versions of the app that you can use now: Free and Premium. Almost all of the features are available in the free version, which will allow you to read news directly in the app, save articles and create watchlists. The premium version is ad-free and allows you to unlock the news feed option.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

