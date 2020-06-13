U.Today Crypto Newsfeed Added to Malaysia Business News App

Within the framework of a new partnership, U.Today will broadcast top-level crypto, blockchain, and new-gen content to the Malaysia Business News application.

A new partnership has been inked between SunOneApps.com, a top-notch Android application developer, and U.Today, a leading cryptocurrency and blockchain media outlet. Now, hand-picked pieces of content by U.Today will be broadcast to the Malaysia Business News application for Android devices.

One-Stop App for Malaysia Business News

Malaysia Business News, which is an application for Android-based smartphones and tablet PCs, will allow its users to stay in touch with in-depth analysis, breaking news, captivating articles, and long reads that cover all aspects of business in Malaysia. Business podcasts, charts, and currency exchange statistics will also be included in the app.

At the moment, the application broadcasts economic news, financial news, corporate news, forex news, and cryptocurrency news.

SunOneApps.com, the development team behind this product, has also proudly presented an RSS news feed instrument. It is updated every few minutes, allowing readers to familiarize themselves with the most crucial events in the business world.

The unique level of experience gathered by SunOneApps.com's team allowed them to create a product with a clear design, an intuitive user interface, and significantly fewer ads as compared to competing apps.

Blockchain News for Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the most prospective countries for blockchain-based projects. As previously covered by U.Today, the country has one of the largest user-bases for Ripple's cross-border payment solutions.

Malaysia also pioneered numerous initiatives within the spheres of regulation in the crypto and blockchain segments. The first program that established the legal basis for this innovative field was announced here in 2018.

As a result, there is great demand for high-quality and up-to-date content within Malaysia's crypto and blockchain segments. So, SunOneApps.com's Malaysia Business News cryptocurrency section, which will be powered by U.Today, will definitely gain solid popularity.

U.Today will broadcast to Malaysia Business News fresh articles, price predictions, in-depth analytics, how-tos and manuals, product reviews, and long reads.

