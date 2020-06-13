U.Today Crypto Newsfeed Added to Malaysia Business News App

News
Sat, 06/13/2020 - 14:01
Vladislav Sopov
Within the framework of a new partnership, U.Today will broadcast top-level crypto, blockchain, and new-gen content to the Malaysia Business News application.
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

A new partnership has been inked between SunOneApps.com, a top-notch Android application developer, and U.Today, a leading cryptocurrency and blockchain media outlet. Now, hand-picked pieces of content by U.Today will be broadcast to the Malaysia Business News application for Android devices.

One-Stop App for Malaysia Business News

Malaysia Business News, which is an application for Android-based smartphones and tablet PCs, will allow its users to stay in touch with in-depth analysis, breaking news, captivating articles, and long reads that cover all aspects of business in Malaysia. Business podcasts, charts, and currency exchange statistics will also be included in the app.

At the moment, the application broadcasts economic news, financial news, corporate news, forex news, and cryptocurrency news.

SunOneApps.com, the development team behind this product, has also proudly presented an RSS news feed instrument. It is updated every few minutes, allowing readers to familiarize themselves with the most crucial events in the business world.

The unique level of experience gathered by SunOneApps.com's team allowed them to create a product with a clear design, an intuitive user interface, and significantly fewer ads as compared to competing apps.

Blockchain News for Malaysia

Malaysia is one of the most prospective countries for blockchain-based projects. As previously covered by U.Today, the country has one of the largest user-bases for Ripple's cross-border payment solutions.

Malaysia also pioneered numerous initiatives within the spheres of regulation in the crypto and blockchain segments. The first program that established the legal basis for this innovative field was announced here in 2018.

As a result, there is great demand for high-quality and up-to-date content within Malaysia's crypto and blockchain segments. So, SunOneApps.com's Malaysia Business News cryptocurrency section, which will be powered by U.Today, will definitely gain solid popularity.

U.Today will broadcast to Malaysia Business News fresh articles, price predictions, in-depth analytics, how-tos and manuals, product reviews, and long reads.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 minutes ago

Nouriel Roubini Says There Is 'Zero Security' in Cryptocurrency Land
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Ripple's ODL Solution Can Work Without XRP Infrastructure, Says David Schwartz
Alex Dovbnya
News
16 hours ago

In a Couple of Years Bitcoin Can Be Worth $100,000, $1,000,000 or More: Binance CZ
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies