USDT-Tron, Cosmo Payment Options Integrated by PornHub via TronLink Wallet

The adult content behemoth PornHub announces its expansion on crypto payment options and adds USDT-Tron via TRONlink, along with Cosmo Payment after PayPal says goodbye

About two months ago, in late 2019, PayPal giant made a decision to stop collaborating with the world’s largest adult video platform and backed out.

Since then, the management of the latter has been looking for other payment options for its hardworking models.

The cryptocurrency has again lent a helping hand to PornHub.

USDT-Tron payments accepted, Tronlink Wallet will help

When PayPal backed out of cooperation with the Canadian pornography giant in November last year, the crypto industry represented by Tron CEO Justin Sun and the chief executive of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), immediately stood up with PornHub.

Justin Sun reminded the community that the website with popular adult content already accepts Tron’s TRX (since mid-2018), along with the Verge coin, which started cooperating with this platform first.

Sun also voiced his intention to add USDT-Tron to PornHub. CZ Binance stated that the situation with PornHub sounded ‘like an opportunity for crypto’.

Now, USDT-Tron has been integrated. Models are able to withdraw their crypto via TronLink wallet. Justin Sun confirms it in his tweet. He also calls PornHub models victims of centralized platforms, like PayPal.

The PornHub blog post says:

“Since USDT and TRON blockchain have partnered up, we can now pay Models securely through TRONlink, a cryptocurrency wallet.”

Earlier, U.Today reported that PornHub’s partner NetCents (a large payments provider) added Ripple’s XRP as a payment option. After that news was broken, many were led to believe that PornHub may start accepting XRP soon.

Not everyone in the Tron community is excited about this news, though.

Cosmo Payment as another way out

The PornHub blog post also says that apart from USDT, it now cooperates with Cosmo Payment. This payments network boasts over 50,000 customers in more than 150 countries.

The platform provides payment solutions in such industries as adult, freelance, medical, etc.