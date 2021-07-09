Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details

Uniswap (UNI) is a leading decentralized exchange platform on Ethereum (ETH). To save on fees and improve performance, it integrates second-layer scalability solution Optimism.

Uniswap (UNI) deploys its third iteration on Optimism

According to the announcement shared by semi-official account Optimistic Public Benefit Robot (@optimismPBR), Uniswap (UNI) Ethereum-based DEX has begun deploying its v3 contracts to Optimism.

As explained by Optimism PBR, the elements of the Uniswap v3 ecosystem on Optimism include "three NFT Positions for DAI/ETH" with different fee levels.

Optimism (previously Plasma Group) is among the teams that are attempting to unload transactional pressure from Ethereum (ETH) mainnet to mitigate its issues with perennial congestion.

With Optimism and its "Optimistic Rollups" solution, data on multiple transactions are merged into one to save on computational resources and transactional costs.

What's new in Uniswap (UNI) v3?

Earlier this year, Optimism raised a whopping $25 million from iconic VC Andreessen Horowitz.

In July 2021, Uniswap started deploying its v3 liquidity mining contracts to Ethereum (ETH) mainnet. With v3, liquidity providers can participate in multiple liquidity mining programs simultaneously with no need to focus on a single one.

Uniswap (UNI) is the number one decentralized exchange for the whole Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem. It allows for the community-driven listing of ERC-20 tokens as well as lucrative liquidity mining programs.