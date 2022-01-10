Uniswap, OpenSea, 1inch: Nansen Indicates Top Gas Consumers of 2021

News
Mon, 01/10/2022 - 14:02
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Alex Svanevik, CEO of leading on-chain analytical platform Nansen, displays who used most of the gas in 2021
Uniswap, OpenSea, 1inch: Nansen Indicates Top Gas Consumers of 2021
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Thirteen of the top 20 Ethereum (ETH) gas consumers made it to the rankings for the first year in a row. Thus, seven protocols left the top league—and they seem to have something in common.

Uniswap, OpenSea, 1inch are top gas consumers in 2021

Mr. Svanevik has taken to Twitter to share the leaderbord of top gas consumers, i.e., the cryptocurrecy protocols on the Ethereum (ETH) network that consumed most of its resources in 2021.

Uniswap (UNI), a flagship decentralized finance protocol of the Web3 space, is the top consumer of gas. This protocol allows users to exchange Ethereum-based tokens in a noncustodial manner.

Top-notch marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) OpenSea booked the second spot in the ranking. It is responsible for the lion's share of trading volume on NFT markets.

1inch, a DeFi protocol with an optimized resource-efficient model of exchange (it even compensates gas costs to some users), is the third-largest consumer of Ethereum (ETH) gas.

Play-to-earn and NFTs in, Ponzis and DeFis out

Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT ERC-20) and USD Coin (USDC), the three most popular assets in the crypto space, are also ranked in the aforementioned leaderboard.

Seven protocols have made their first appearance in the Top 20. Besides OpenSea, these are Metamask's swap module, Axie Infinity play-to-earn ecosystem, Sorare tokenization platform, SCP, Bancor and Strongblock protocols.

At the same time, DeFis seem to be leaving the ranking: Kyber Network, Balancer Labs, Yearn Finance, Nest Protocol and Cream Finance are now out of the Top 20.

Related
There’s New Leader on Ethereum Blockchain When It Comes to Gas Consumption

Also, the largest multi-blockchain Ponzi scheme, Forsage, left the rankings in 2021.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/10/2022 - 16:09
SHIB Profitability Rate Drops to 44%, Peter Brandt Issues Major ETH Warning, Justin Sun Buys BTC on the Dip: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Polygon (MATIC) Zero-Knowledge EVM Hermez Heading Toward Mainnet: Date Announced
01/10/2022 - 15:58
Polygon (MATIC) Zero-Knowledge EVM Hermez Heading Toward Mainnet: Date Announced
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally
01/10/2022 - 15:53
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fully Retraces Late-October Rally
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya