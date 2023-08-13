Unending Crypto Oversight Predicted by Former SEC Official

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 11:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Former SEC official, John Reed Stark, underscores pivotal role of regulatory adherence in cryptocurrency sector
Unending Crypto Oversight Predicted by Former SEC Official
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) dedication to overseeing the cryptocurrency sector has received a strong affirmation from one of its former officials, John Reed Stark.

In the wake of the recent settlement with Bittrex Inc. and its former CEO, William Shihara, over charges of operating an unregistered national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency, Stark has publicly commented on the SEC's unwavering stance on crypto regulation.

Stark highlighted the potential misrepresentation by crypto trading platforms that label themselves as "exchanges," "brokers" and "market-makers." Such designations, traditionally tethered to rigorous oversight and consumer trust in the financial industry, can mislead users in the cryptocurrency domain.

He contends that platforms can inadvertently introduce significant systemic risks both to individual investors and the broader global capital marketplace by employing these terms without adherence to SEC's regulatory framework.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is on Verge of Golden Cross

Drawing from the SEC's guiding mission to protect investors, ensure market fairness and support capital formation, Stark believes the regulatory body's vigilance in the crypto sphere is both necessary and relentless.

Stark's insights shed light on the paramount importance of striking a balance between innovation and regulation, especially given the scale and influence crypto platforms have garnered in recent years.

Additionally, the former official underscores the pivotal role of brokers in this evolving ecosystem. The SEC's criteria for brokers are precise, and any entity or platform executing transactions on behalf of others is subject to scrutiny. Stark, echoing the SEC's sentiment, emphasizes that it is the actions of a platform or firm, rather than its self-designation, that determine its regulatory obligations.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shibarium Release Countdown: Top Exchange Teases Shiba Inu Tokens Listing
08/13/2023 - 10:52
Shibarium Release Countdown: Top Exchange Teases Shiba Inu Tokens Listing
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP's 3 Billion Volume Surge Paints Interesting Picture
08/13/2023 - 10:35
XRP's 3 Billion Volume Surge Paints Interesting Picture
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Sees Epic 1.1 Billion SHIB Weekly Burn First Time in Months
08/13/2023 - 10:08
Shiba Inu Sees Epic 1.1 Billion SHIB Weekly Burn First Time in Months
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide