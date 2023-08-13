Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is on Verge of Golden Cross

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) seems poised for a significant technical move, suggests the most recent market data. Following a robust 28% price increase over the last eight days, SHIB is now knocking at the doors of a promising "Golden Cross."

For those unfamiliar with the term, a Golden Cross is one of the most looked-forward-to technical patterns in trading. It occurs when a short-term moving average, typically the 50-day exponential moving average (50 EMA), crosses above a long-term moving average, usually the 200-day exponential moving average (200 EMA). Historically, in many markets, this has been a bullish sign, indicating the potential start of a prolonged upward trend.

The rise of SHIB is more than just percentages; it is backed by tangible shifts in the market dynamics. A substantial increase in trading volume, coupled with increased liquidity and market depth, has given SHIB the much-needed momentum. These factors, in combination, have paved the way for the potential Golden Cross.

But why does this matter? From a trader's viewpoint, these moving averages are not just lines on a chart; they represent the underlying sentiment in the market. A Golden Cross, thus, suggests that the short-term sentiment is turning more bullish than the long-term sentiment. This could attract a new wave of investors and traders looking to capitalize on a potential upward trend.

It is worth noting, however, that while technical indicators are powerful tools in a trader's arsenal, the world of cryptocurrency remains unpredictable, with a myriad of factors influencing prices. Investors should always do their own research and due diligence before making any financial decisions.