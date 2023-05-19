Ultron Foundation Announces ULX Listing on BitMart: See Date

Novel blockchain Ultron sees its ULX token added by top-tier exchange while its foundation scores major partnership

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ultron Foundation, the nonprofit behind the tech development and promotion of L1 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain Ultron, shares the details of a watershed milestone accomplished by its native token, ULX.

ULX token debuts on BitMart crypto exchange

According to the official statement shared by Ultron Foundation , ULX, the core native cryptocurrency of its flagship product Ultron Blockchain, will be listed on Tier 1 crypto exchange BitMart. Trading in the first batch of pairs is set to kick off on June 1, 2023.

Starting from May 29, 2023, deposits for ULX token will be opened for all BitMart customers. ULX will be listed against the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest USD-pegged stablecoin.

The team of Ultron Foundation is sure that this listing is of paramount importance to Ultron's products in terms of tech development and adoption. The ULX/USDT pair listing is set to advance the visibility of Ultron's brand worldwide.

BitMart is a top-tier centralized global exchange launched in 2017. It is backed by a clutch of heavyweight VCs, including the likes of Alexander Capital Ventures and Fenbushi Capital. It is listed in CoinMarketCap's top 25 centralized exchanges by trading volume with over 720 cryptocurrencies listed. BitMart is trusted by nine million users in 180 countries globally.

Ultron Foundation's CEO Shukhrat Shadibekov is excited by the milestone and its potential effects for the ULX liquidity ecosystem:

Our upcoming listing on BitMart is a testament to our growing reputation in the blockchain sector. We are thrilled to offer ULX to the global community by making it more accessible on a secured crypto exchange platform like BitMart. This is a significant step towards realizing our mission of providing innovative solutions and enhancing user experiences within the broader blockchain industry.

Previously, ULX was listed on XT.com centralized exchange and the two largest DEXes, Uniswap (UNI) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Ultron Foundation scores partnership with Alphabit

Besides listing ULX on a top-tier exchange, Ultron advanced its ecosystem of partners. It has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Alphabit, an internationally recognized institutional investor.

As highlighted by Ultron Foundation's representatives, the collaboration with Alphabit is poised to underscore Ultron's commitment to growth and customer-centric approach.

In addition, by working with Alphabit, Ultron will give its marketing strategy a boost. ULX token visibility will also be greater than ever before.

Besides Ultron, Alphabit's portfolio boasts Verasity, Nifty Football, Lattice, Stratis and other cutting-edge blockchain innovators. The fund is incorporated in accordance with the requirements of Cayman Islands Monetary Authority in 2017 and is a long-term partner of other highly reputable crypto-centric VCs.

Changing narrative in global DeFi landscape: What is Ultron?

Ultron promotes itself as a novel Layer 1 platform that attempts to solve the blockchain trilemma in an entirely new way. Backed by the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus, it is the technical basis of DeFis, NFT protocols, decentralized exchanges and so on.

The privacy and decentralization of Ultron is protected by the asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerant consensus mechanism, or aBFT. Every crypto enthusiast can join its validation ecosystem by staking ULX coins.

The decentralized nature and democratic design of Ultron allows everyone to enjoy decent annualized percentage rates (APR) proportional to their contribution to the staking ecosystem.