Turkey Applies Regulatory Measures to Cryptocurrency Companies

News
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 13:41
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
The Republic of Turkey Ministry of Treasury and Finance applies tax and cryptocurrency regulations
In Turkey, regulatory guidelines regarding taxpayer notices are beginning to take effect as part of the fight against tax evasion. This is reported by CNN Turk.

The communiqué by Turkey's Ministry of Treasury and Finance applies to many different organizations, including banks, sports teams and cryptocurrency service providers.

These organizations will be subject to important regulatory measures. In particular, the range of taxpayers obliged to report against tax evasion will be defined. This will also include procedures for notifying taxpayers.

The ministry also introduced mandatory notification of the real person or persons who ultimately control a legal entity or unincorporated entities—defined as the "real beneficiary."

Cryptocurrency companies were also included in the notification obligations. Thus, corporate taxpayers will be required to provide information about the real beneficiary as an attachment to the temporary tax return and the annual corporate tax return of Turkey.

Provisional tax returns and real beneficiary information will be declared in the annex of the annual corporate tax return, including the name, surname, citizenship, identity numbers and addresses of beneficiaries, telephone numbers, fax numbers and e-mail address, if any, and the reason for the beneficiary.

The taxpayer will have to hang on to the information sent electronically for five years.

In line with the obligation to start on Aug. 1, the first notification to the Revenue Administration must be made by Aug. 31. For taxpayers who do not report the required information, or who give incomplete or misleading notifications, the relevant penalty is included in the law.

Thus, Turkey joins the list of countries applying regulatory measures against cryptocurrencies.

Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

