Tron (TRX) Partners with Shopping.io to Integrate TRX into E-Commerce

TRX, a core in-house asset of high-performance smart contracts environment Tron, is now accepted by Shopping.io platform

Shopping.io, an ecosystem that bridges the cryptocurrencies and digital currencies segments, has announced a partnership with Tron Foundation and the addition of TRX token to its payment method suite.

Tron Foundation (TRX) partnered with Shopping.io platform

According to the joint press release shared by Tron Foundation and the Shopping.io platform, the two teams started long-term collaboration focused on advancing the accessibility of crypto in retail payments.

Image by Tron

Starting from Aug. 25, 2021, Tron Foundation's core native asset, TRX, can be spent on Shopping.io to purchase goods from its partners.

Namely, TRX holdings can now be spent on Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Etsy purchases by every Tron Foundation enthusiast registered on Shopping.io.

Justin Sun, founder of TRON (TRX) and CEO of BitTorrent (BTT) is excited by this unusual use case for his cryptocurrency and the prospects opened up by the new partnership:

We are thrilled to be partnering with Shopping.io to allow our community to use $TRX on major E-commerce websites like Amazon,eBay, and Etsy. Shopping.io provides users with real-world applications for their portfolio.

Discount program for TRX holders is announced

Arbel Arif, CEO and owner of Shopping.io, stresses that this partnership reaffirms his strategy of collaborating with flagship Web3 projects:

We are so excited to give TRON holders the ability to shop with us! Getting to work with TRON was a huge goal this year as we push to collaborate with every big name in crypto.

To celebrate this crucial milestone, Shopping.io introduces an exclusive discount program for all Tron Foundation supporters. Starting from today, Aug. 25, all TRX holders will receive a 2% discount.

The promotion will last for two weeks.