TripLeverage Welcomes Crypto Users to Its Fair Launch ILO on Unicrypt

Business travel platform TripLeverage is delighted to announce the launch of its decentralized Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) on Unicrypt, scheduled for August 23, 2021.

The Fair Launch ILO will give early-bird investors a chance to buy the TripLeverage native TLT token, which sets to disrupt the current travel market.

By integrating blockchain tech into its business model, TripLeverage will boost its capacity to deliver a wide range of business travel services while rewarding its community.

100% of the TLT token supply will be sold during the ILO, enabling travelers to leverage leading technology to regain control of their travel program and budget via a user-friendly online booking tool.

Participants in the upcoming presale will be offered 120 million TLT, with no private sale, seed sale, or incubator tokens. Furthermore, the ILO will give no discount to anyone, guaranteeing that anyone can participate on an equal footing.

TripLeverage is incubated by BitBook, a top travel crypto company supporting the travel platform to get off to the best possible start and conduct a proper Fair Launch ILO.

Earn Lucrative Rewards with TripLeverage

TripLeverage boasts robust tockenomics designed to reward the community for identifying and referring potential customers.

Each referrer will get 50% revenue cashback in TLT, while 50% of the booking revenue will return to the community to buy and burn TripLeverage tokens. 10% of the transaction tax burn will be used to reward token holders and support marketing activities, burn, and payroll.

The reward program will enable TripLeverage to foster community growth by encouraging travelers to increase the customer base and earn rewards in return. The travel agency combines the transaction tax burn with a Buyback program of 100% of its net revenue, making TLT a deflationary token.

The company will buy back and burn TLT tokens until 99% of the total supply lies out of circulation. This approach stimulates the TripLeverage economy by ensuring that TLT supply deflates rapidly, allowing holders to cash in on the token’s immense upside potential over time.

What’s more, the platform’s unique reflect mechanism offers static rewards, which help investors evade the valuation bubble inherent in DeFi farming reward generators.

TripLeverage also offers the best business travel and expense management services that allow users to generate savings on every corporate trip. Seasoned travelers can book hotels, flights, cars, and trains in one centralized platform, empowering them to manage their expenses more efficiently and enjoy stress-free travel.

TripLeverage is Fully Audited and Secure

TripLeverage kick-started its blockchain-based era by boosting the integrity of its platform. The company has submitted its smart contract for a thorough review by QuillAudits, an auditing firm specializing in rooting out critical vulnerabilities in blockchain projects.

The business travel advisory firm has also commissioned SolidProof to conduct KYC screening. The approval from the top-notch security firm increases trust in the management team.

Join the imminent TripLeverage Fair Launch ILO and be part of a bustling community seeking an enhanced travel experience on a platform that leverages high-end technology to deliver value.

