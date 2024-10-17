Advertisement
AD

    Top XRPL DEX Repels DDoS Attack: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This is not the first time that the DEX project has been affected by a DDoS attack
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 20:07
    Top XRPL DEX Repels DDoS Attack: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Magnetic X, a top decentralized exchange on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has successfully repelled a recent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, according to a Monday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    According to the exchange, the DDoS attacker wanted a ransom payment of several thousand Tether (USDT). However, instead of paying the ransom, the exchange chose to "expand and upgrade" its system. 

    The DEX says that its services have been reconfigured and scaled in order to handle "millions of requests."

    HOT Stories
    Top XRPL DEX Repels DDoS Attack: Details
    Man Behind SEC's Fake Bitcoin Tweet Arrested
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rockets $900 Million in 24-Hour Bullish Whale Craze
    Dogecoin Founder Stresses Crucial Role of Satoshi Nakamoto

    Earlier today, Magenic X announced that it was facing a DDoS attack. It warned users that the website was unstable.   

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple's XRP Ledger Might Be Hottest Thing in Crypto Right Now
    Sat, 08/10/2024 - 11:46
    Ripple's XRP Ledger Might Be Hottest Thing in Crypto Right Now
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    Back in January, it also sounded the alarm over a "massive" DDoS attack that took place on the XRP Ledger, with hundreds of accounts making millions of transactions. The project was also affected by the attack, with some of its applications not being able to retrieve transaction history due to nodes being overloaded. 

    Magnetic DEX is an interface that makes it possible to interact with the XRP Ledger DEX.

    It is worth noting that the XRP Ledger is believed to have the oldest decentralized exchange. Its DEX has been operational since 2012. 

    Magnetic DEX allows users to place orders in a convenient way after connecting their wallet. 

     Apart from the decentralized exchange interface, Magenic X offers such functionality as automated market maker (AMM) pools, yield farming, and NFT creation. 

    According to data provided by DappRadar, Magenic is the leading app on the XRP Ledger. It is ahead of XPmarekt, First Ledger, xrp.cafe, Sologenic, and onXRP. 

    #XRPL #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 18:18
    Man Behind SEC's Fake Bitcoin Tweet Arrested
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 17, 2024 - 16:44
    Ripple CEO Says IPO Is Not "High Priority"
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Learn & Get Inspired at the Global STEM Confex
    Decentralized AI Summit at MIT votes OriginTrail, powered by Polkadot, as the best decentralized AI project
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Top XRPL DEX Repels DDoS Attack: Details
    Man Behind SEC's Fake Bitcoin Tweet Arrested
    Ripple CEO Says IPO Is Not "High Priority"
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD